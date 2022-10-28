Friday's High School Football Playoff Scoreboard and Quarterfinal Pairings

Friday’s scores
8-Player
Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco 10
Lenox 34, CAM 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley 28
Remsen St. Mary’s 42, West Bend-Mallard 16
WACO 48, Central City 12
GRTA 28, West Harrison 12
Montezuma 48, Central City 12
Fremont-Mills 30, Southeast Warren 28
Class A
East Buchanan 57, Alburnett 21
Grundy Center 41, Columbus Junction 7
West Hancock 16, Wapsie Valley 9
AHSTW 35, Southwest Valley 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27
North Linn 28, Newman Catholic 14
Woodbury Central 48, LeMars Gehlen 7
Lynville-Sully 62, Mount Ayr 33
Class 1A
Western Christian 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 27
Sigourney-Keota 20, Mediapolis 14
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
MFL Mar Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6
West Branch 27, Columbus Catholic 14
Underwood 62, ACGC 14
Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton 30
West Sioux 45, Carroll Kuember 7
Class 2A
Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16
OABCIG 34, Osage 22
Dubuque Wahlert 21, West Marshall 14
West Lyon 43, Greene County 7
Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21
Centerville 28, Monticello 27
Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie 7
Crestwood 20, Waukon 18
Class 3A
Independence 20, Benton Community 17
Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7
Solon 42, West Delaware 18
ADM 56, Grinnell 0
Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Mount Vernon 23, Central DeWitt 9
North Polk 52, Creston 20
Class 4A
Indianola 35, Bondurant-Farrar 13
Carlisle 48, Newton 28
Glenwood 38, Spencer 26
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Iowa City Liberty 24, Webster City 14
Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7
North Scott 38, Western Dubuque 15
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10
Waukee Northwest 9, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
West Des Moines Dowling 35, Davenport West 0
West Des Moines Valley 15, Pleasant Valley 19
Southeast Polk 49, Ames 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 50, Linn-Mar 28
Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0
Johnston 38, Iowa City High 31 (OT)
Quarterfinal pairings
Class 5A
West Des Moines Valley (6-4) at Cedar Falls (8-2)
Waukee Northwest (6-4) at WDM Dowling (9-1)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
Johnston (7-3) at Ankeny (9-1)
Class 4A
North Scott (8-2) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0)
Indianola (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
Glenwood (7-3) at Lewis Central (!0-0)
Carlisle (9-1) at Iowa City Liberty (9-1)
Class 3A
Nevada (8-2) at Harlan (9-1)
Solon (8-2) at Mount Vernon (10-0)
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (9-1)
North Polk (8-2) at ADM (9-1)
Class 2A
West Lyon (8-2) at Central Lyon (10-0)
OABCIG (9-1) at Spirit Lake (10-0)
Crestwood (7-3) at Dubuque Wahlert (8-2)
Centerville (8-2) at Williamsburg (10-0)
Class 1A
Western Christian (8-2) at West Sioux (9-1)
MFL Mar Mac (9-1) at West Branch (10-0)
Sigourney-Keota (8-2) at Van Meter (9-1)
Pella Christian 9-1) at Underwood (10-0)
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at Woodbury Central (10-0)
North Linn (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
East Buchanan (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)
AHSTW (10-0) at Lynnville-Sully (10-0)
8-Player
GTRA (9-1) at Remsen St. Mary’s (10-)
Fremont-Mills (8-2) at Lenox (10-0)
Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-1) at Newell-Fonda (9-1)
Montezuma (9-2) at WACO (11-0)