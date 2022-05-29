Francis leaves West Hancock as proven winner in life, faith, athletics

During the winter months, Mathew Francis came home limping after a West Hancock wrestling practice.

His mother, Gina, asked him why he was walking so gingerly. Mathew told her he couldn't let Kellen Smith beat him in the sprints at practice.

"He's never lost a sprint through his four years, it is always him and Kellen," Gina said. "I said 'Well, why didn't you just take it easy?' and he's like 'Mom, I can't. I have to win.'"

"Mark always says when we do it, 'Someone's got to beat Mathew today' and I always think in my mind 'No one is going to beat me,'" Mathew added. "It is embedded in me."

In all aspects of his life, Mathew wants to win. As he exits Britt and West Hancock High School, he leaves as an unquestioned winner in multiple sports. And life.

He was a part of two state championship football teams, he won at least 50 matches his final two years on the wrestling mat and he won several track meet events plus a state medal his junior year.

"It is not only about being successful for me, but for (the community)," Mathew said.

Winning is infectious, and over the last four years he won a lot.

"He embodies everything we preach," Eagles head football and wrestling coach Mark Sanger said. "He's given us everything he had. He does everything the right way. He treats everyone with respect.

"He's just a great type of person to be around. There's not much you can say negative about Mathew."

'Chubbs'

Mathew was always bigger than the average kid his age in elementary school. It led to some kids picking on him, and they eventually gave him a nickname.

"They called him Chubbs," Mathew's father, Paul Francis said. "Just a big, thick kid. Nothing terrible. Strong for his age."

That bothered Mathew only slightly.

"I had my little circle of friend group, but there was a while there where I'd struggle and my mom probably remembers me coming home crying sometimes," he said. "I must have been kind of a scary kid."

The Francis household is naturally athletic. Older brother Colton was bigger than a lot of kids growing up. His two sisters – Rachel (older) and Morgan – are enamored with sports.

Paul was a part of West Hancock athletics during his prep days -- he has since been an assistant football coach for Sanger. Gina was also athletic.

So Mathew was destined to compete. He did everything growing up from football to basketball to baseball. He even played basketball and wrestled at the same time in junior high.

"My brother was always good through his younger age and my friends, they loved sports too so they always pushed me," Mathew said. "My dad always pushed me and Colton to do as many sports as possible."

He was called "Chubbs" off the field. On the field? No one was close to the specimen he was.

That caught Sanger's eye.

"The work ethic he had, the attitude, the demeanor he had," he said. "He had all the tools and the combination of things that was going to be a recipe of success in high school athletics."

His prowess on the field inspires Morgan to be the best version of herself athletically.

"It is really nice to have him as an older brother," she said.

The question was, which sports would Mathew choose in high school? He was dominating on the football field and on the wrestling mat, where he won several tournaments through the junior ranks.

His friends, guys like Logan Leerar and Braden Walk, played basketball.

"Do I take the basketball route or do I take the wrestling route?" Gina said. "He enjoyed playing basketball. I just think it came down to what he wanted to do."

Falling in love with faith

Mathew viewed Sunday service as something he didn't want to do, but his family was involved with church.

"Freshman to sophomore year is when it really transitioned," he said. "It is now I get to go instead of I have to go."

He eventually wanted to get confirmed. He asked Doug Doughan, West Hancock's assistant wrestling coach, to be his sponsor.

Doughan has known the family for quite some time and has been around Mathew since he was a kid. He coaches the Eagles' heavyweights, 170-pounds on up, so he's been with Mathew for a lot of steps.

None bigger than as his sponsor.

"To be asked to be a confirmation sponsor and help him grow in his faith, it is pretty special," Doughan said. "That's built a pretty special bond between us."

Being in touch with God is one of the focal points of Mathew's life.

"Without God, there's no way I can do what I do," he said.

Early impact

Sanger can remember the game still to this day.

It's the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs against Akron-Westfield in 2018, and all-state linebacker Tate Hagen went down with an injury. He didn't return to the game.

Mathew, who at the time was listed as 185 pounds, took over at inside linebacker.

"Second half alone, he had somewhere like 12 tackles," Sanger said. "He never missed a beat."

It was the first time Mathew's fingerprints were all over the football field. It wouldn't be the last.

He was a one-way player as a freshman. He converted to a two-way player his final three years, going from split-end to halfback to fullback, all while maintaining a spot on the Eagles defensive front-seven.

"He proved himself," Paul said. "It was pretty awesome."

He was a part of the state championship team his sophomore year, and made a deep postseason run his junior year before falling short of a return trip to the UNI-Dome. It was evident he'd be entrenched as the feature of the Eagles offense in 2021.

"He's always been psychically gifted, but his mental and physical toughness, I don't think he gets enough credit," Sanger said. "Our fullback gets a lot of glory in our offense, but it is hard to play it. It is not for everybody.

"Mathew was one that, you knew he had that toughness that is built for that position. He fit in it perfectly."

It turned to be the best season, statistically, Mathew ever had.

He bulldozed his way to 1,923 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry and had almost 200 more carries then the Eagles' next-highest rusher.

"I didn't realize what I was doing until you go and look back at the season, you're like, man, I did kind of what the people did I was looking up to," Mathew said.

"We kind of knew he'd roll over some people," Gina added.

More times than not, he rushed for triple digits. It culminated in a first team all-state honor from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Yet in his final game, the state championship against Grundy Center, he almost was the reason West Hancock lost.

He remembers the play clearly. With time ticking down in the fourth quarter, Mathew got the carry. One of the Spartans' linebackers put the crown of his helmet on the ball to wiggle it loose.

"I was so frustrated. I don't know if I've ever been more frustrated in my life," Mathew said.

He didn't dwell on it. He went back on the field, told his teammates they'd get a stop and they did. The Eagles eventually held on, and Mathew won his second state football ring.

And it tasted oh so sweet.

"I was talking to coach Brady Wilson and he told me 'Trust me, the second one is always better than the first one,'" Mathew said. "I was blessed enough to be a captain and a leader for the team."

Nothing about the trajectory of his football career was a surprise to Sanger, Paul or anyone else in Mathew's inner circle. He's not one that is going to complain or beg for playing time.

He lets his work behind the scenes dictate what action he sees on the field.

"He did the best he could," Morgan said. "He likes working hard. He's a leader."

Dominant on the mat

His first two years as a wrestler, it was a shuffle trying to find the weight Mathew would wrestle at. He lost wrestle-offs his freshman and sophomore seasons.

So he started at 195 as a freshman, won 27 matches, got to sectionals and was in a bracket with two of the best seniors in the state in Central Springs' Zach Ryg and Newman Catholic's Chase McCleish.

In the semifinal against McCleish, he lost 7-3. He took more from that loss than any other match his first year of varsity wrestling.

"I knew coming in that McCleish had been struggling the last couple of weeks, he looked slow," Mathew said. "After the match, if we would have gone into overtime, there's no way I couldn't have won."

His sophomore year was brutal in terms of cutting weight. He lost wrestle-offs at 182 and 195, so the only spot available in the Eagles' lineup was at 170. He was near 200 pounds during football season.

It was far from easy.

"He had a lot of fish," Paul said. "He knew what he needed to do. Workout in the morning, workout at night."

He qualified for his first ever state tournament with 48 wins, reached the quarterfinals, but couldn't get to the podium as he lost in the bloodround.

He got his first taste of Wells Fargo Arena, and he wanted more.

"I was pretty confident," Mathew said.

He piled up more than 95 wins his junior and senior years. He won back-to-back Top of Iowa Conference championships and sectional titles while being a district champion his senior year.

The state tournament went better in terms of medaling, but he ultimately fell short of a title.

Mathew admits overlooking the 195-pound field as a junior, and he lost in the quarters for the second-straight year, this time a 3-1 setback to Don Bosco's Cedric Yoder.

They met in the third place match on Saturday and Mathew pinned Yoder.

"My confidence was there, and I was more focused on what I was going to do to beat (Tristan) Mulder from Western Christian," Mathew said. "It sucked, but it set a fire in me."

"Mathew was never going to back down," Sanger added.

What hurts more happened this winter.

Mathew was 54-0 heading into the 220 semis against WACO's Jonah Clark. For reasons Mathew still doesn't know, he changed his style.

Clark controlled the match from opening whistle to final horn in a 6-3 stunner.

It left everyone speechless.

"We thought he would figure it out like he always has," Gina said. "We were in shock."

It is a match Mathew replays in his head over and over again.

"I don't say I think about it every day, but it is almost every day," he said. "I should've won that match. Shoulda, coulda, woulda. That's what makes me the most mad, because I didn't wrestle the way I wanted to."

The car ride back to the hotel was quiet. Mathew was frustrated, upset and not in a good place. His dreams of being an unbeaten state champion were dashed.

"No one knew what to say to me," Mathew said. "I just remember at one point I got so overwhelmed because I went to look at the bracket, but I was looking at the people I had to get to third. I almost had a panic attack, I never felt that way before.

"I calmed myself down. The more I didn't think about it, the better it was. There's no way I'm losing."

He went after the next best thing, third place. He didn't allow a point in the final two matches of his prep career.

"He's a champion the way he lives his life, the things he does," Sanger said. "He was very dominate throughout the year. The thing is, you're going to have to wrestle six minutes. That was very evident with a lot of matches."

Not ending on top of the podium still stings. He says it will be a blemish on his high school resume when looking back on it years later.

"How close I came, it bothers me I don't have one," he said. "At the same time, 56-1, I can't complain about that."

All-around track athlete

Not very often do you see a person of Mathew's size not only throw the discus, but be a part of a shuttle hurdle relay and also run open 800s.

Yet if you haven't been paying attention, you don't know the type of person Mathew is.

"Mathew could be one of those decathlete-type athletes. He can do everything," said West Hancock head boys' track and field coach Matt Welp. "Nobody is ever going to out-work Mathew. You're going to have to put down some effort to beat him in anything he does."

Don't think that Mathew was fond of hurdles at the start.

"I dreaded going in there," he said. "I was terrible at hurdles, and I didn't like them at all."

Yet the more he worked, got the form down and figured out his steps, Mathew started to grow a passion. He got better, and so did the Eagles.

It culminated in a shuttle hurdle relay finals spot at the state track and field championships last spring, and they left with a fifth-place medal.

"It was definitely (my) favorite event," Mathew said. "We had some goofy guys. By the end of the season, it became addicting."

His senior year, he not only did those two events plus the 800s, but Welp also stuck him at times in the 400 low hurdles or an occasional 1,600-meter relay. Whatever was needed to get him on the track, Welp did it.

"I never had to worry about going to him and asking him to do an event, because I knew what the answer was going to be," Welp said.

Last week's state track and field championships did not go West Hancock's way. Its shuttle hurdle crew, with three of the four legs back, was disqualified in the prelims.

It was the last time Mathew was part of any sport for West Hancock.

"Any coach would love to have a kid like that to come in and do whatever he asked and do it with his best effort," Welp said.

Mathew won't play baseball this summer, his fourth sport throughout his prep career. He's fulfilling a childhood dream instead.

Serving the country

Being in the military is in the bloodline of the Francis family. Mathew knew pretty early in his life he wanted to continue that tradition.

"The biggest part would be I've always wanted to do something hard," he said. "Having that discipline, figuring out some new skills. Pushing through the hard training, physically and mentally, I've always wanted to do something challenging."

Initially, he wanted to be an Army Ranger, but he also dipped his toes into thinking about the Navy Seals.

But he is joining the Air Force. He leaves in early June for basic training in San Antonio, Texas, that will last for eight weeks. He'll have a 15-day orientation course for his job as a SERE Specialist, then move to Washington state for three-and-a-half years to eventually become an instructor.

"The skills I'll learn through this job is why I picked it," Mathew said. "I'm ready to do something new."

Athletics will be a thing of the past starting in one week.

"He's got a box full of stuff from the colleges, he's never once thought about looking at a college," Paul said.

The reward will be, at least in the eyes of Sanger, Welp and Doughan, that Mathew is pursuing something he wants to do.

"He may not compete in sports, but his competitiveness will ring through everything he does in the military," Sanger said.

"He lives by a code that, 'how much can I give?'" Doughan added. "Everybody that has been around him has become a better person. That is extremely unique to find."

Mathew won't go so far as to say he's the best athlete to ever come through West Hancock High School. He's too modest. Still, he does hope he left a legacy for the next generation.

"These last years especially, I've been trying to leave a mark," he said.

When Mathew walked off the wrestling mat for the final time, Sanger called him "someone you can build a program around." He got a front row seat to see Mathew develop as a football player, wrestler and young man.

Sanger never took that for granted.

"It has been pretty enjoyable," he said. "To see it unfold in front of you and the things he was able to do ... is pretty special. A kid like that you got to enjoy every step of the way."

To know Mathew, it starts with the understanding that he never argued with his parents are coaches. He trusted them and when something needed to be done, he was rarely asked to do it.

He just did it.

"When Mathew was a freshman, I still remember him grabbing the tent, throwing it on his shoulder and he would be the one to carry it to and from the bus, with nobody asking him to do it," Welp said. "That type of person is what we're going to miss."

"He doesn't ever question, he doesn't even argue," Gina added. "I'm just like 'Oh, thank you.'"

Mathew soon will embark on the next chapter of his life. He'll come home every now and then. He'll miss Britt and West Hancock. He is forever grateful for how that small town, that community and support from his inner circle has shaped him into the man he is now.

"I don't think I'm really anything special," Mathew said. "If you work hard and you can tell yourself you're not going to quit, you can do just about anything."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.