Fourth quarter glimpses what Charles City wants in full game

Bryan Bjorklund sees his group of Charles City football players having fun and being loose during practice week.

It hasn't translated to the start of games.

"The fun and seriousness need to coincide to taking care of the football, to dial it in on what the snap count is," Bjorklund said.

There was a flash of the Comets having fun in the fourth quarter Friday night. They moved the ball with some pace with sophomore quarterback Jordan Foster and they put up points.

Players and coaches believe if Charles City does that for all four quarters, it can lead to turning around the season after losing three in a row, including the latest setback, a 49-14 loss to Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"That was the problem in the first half, nobody was having fun and nobody was enjoying it," senior Ian Collins said. "We are a real dangerous football team when everybody is having fun, in the right mindset."

The losses have not been by the skin of the Comets' teeth. They have scored a total of 20 points while giving up 30-plus over the last 12 quarters. Bjorklund has wanted one big goal during the stretch.

He wants them to win the second half. Which, they have in the losses to Decorah and the Bulldogs.