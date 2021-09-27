Fourth quarter glimpses what Charles City wants in full game

Bryan Bjorklund sees his group of Charles City football players having fun and being loose during practice week.
It hasn't translated to the start of games.
"The fun and seriousness need to coincide to taking care of the football, to dial it in on what the snap count is," Bjorklund said.
There was a flash of the Comets having fun in the fourth quarter Friday night. They moved the ball with some pace with sophomore quarterback Jordan Foster and they put up points.
Players and coaches believe if Charles City does that for all four quarters, it can lead to turning around the season after losing three in a row, including the latest setback, a 49-14 loss to Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
"That was the problem in the first half, nobody was having fun and nobody was enjoying it," senior Ian Collins said. "We are a real dangerous football team when everybody is having fun, in the right mindset."
The losses have not been by the skin of the Comets' teeth. They have scored a total of 20 points while giving up 30-plus over the last 12 quarters. Bjorklund has wanted one big goal during the stretch.
He wants them to win the second half. Which, they have in the losses to Decorah and the Bulldogs.
"I know that is coach-speak, but at the same time it's not," Bjorklund said. "It is a team that doesn't want to quit, doesn't want to give up. A lot of guys are new to (playing time) and that's showing with the errors we're making."
Foster took over at QB in the fourth, signaling the end of the night for senior Calvin Hanson, who threw four interceptions in the first half on just six completions and 82 yards.
On Foster's first play, he found Collins in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown. The right-hander then led the Comets on their longest drive of the night, a 12-play, 66-yard drive capped by a 2-yard TD pass to Trimel Christian.
Foster finished with 89 yards on 6-of-9 throwing. It was his first varsity appearance.
"You just got to go hard every quarter," Collins said.
It made Bjorklund think about who might take snaps in Week 6 against Center Point-Urbana for Charles City's homecoming game. He now has three players – Collins, Hanson and Foster – that could see time against the Stormin' Pointers.
Collins was in the shotgun on designed runs. Hanson and Foster were the more "traditional" quarterbacks.
"(Jordan) fits what you want in a quarterback; he has inserted himself into the discussion immediately," Bjorklund said. "There are three guys that could be taking QB reps."
The Comets have struggled to get anything going offensively lately. Defense hasn't be their saving grace, either. CPU, a team that shares the exact same overall and district record as them, could be what propels a victory.
As long as Charles City starts having fun, like it says it does each day prior to the opening kickoff.
"It is hard to go out like that every time," Collins said. "We got to bounce back next week."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.