Four area football players ink on first day of February signing period

Clear Lake's Jagger Schmitt and Jacob Schoby are staying in-state. So too is Mason City's Van Wasicek. His teammate, Carter Gorder, is headed to a program in the strongest conference of FCS football.

On the first day of the February signing period, those four area football players inked letters of intent to play collegiate football.

Gorder made his Sunday commitment to Western Illinois official on Wednesday while Wasicek put pen to paper to sign with Grand View.

"Not just football, all their sports, are championship culture," Wasicek said. "That's something I want to be involved in. I wasn't expecting to play college football."

Schmitt signed with Upper Iowa, a Division II program, and Schoby will be 30 minutes down Highway 18 to play at Waldorf, an NAIA school in Forest City.

"I can succeed in the D-II level," Schmitt said. "Always texting me, keeping in contact, that really helped. They made me feel like they really wanted me."

"I went there on a visit and I saw the atmosphere and the coaches, talked to all of them," Schoby added. "They have a good program going, they know what they're talking about, they know what they're doing."

Schmitt was a three-time first team all-state defensive back for the Lions. In his senior year, he registered four interceptions and notched 43.5 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

Yet at the next level, Schmitt will be a wide receiver.

That's where the Peacocks, off a 1-10 season in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC), best see him fit. Schmitt caught 16 balls for 183 yards and two scores out of the backfield for Clear Lake.

He also accounted for 985 yards and nine touchdowns.

"I can be good on both sides of the ball," Schmitt said. "Just working everyday, running routes, working on everything. I'm a little skinny right now, I need to gain some weight."

Because he's a dynamic player, Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries feels like Schmitt can impact the game from either side of the ball.

"He's going to play whatever they need him to play," DeVries said.

Schoby is also changing positions. After being an offensive lineman for his entire prep career, Waldorf will be using him as a tight end and fullback.

A change that the 6-foot Schoby is ready for.

"I was hoping to be a fullback in college just because I'm a little bit quicker and not the biggest for o-line, d-line," he said. "I think NAIA will be a good experience."

The last time Schoby caught a pass competitively was in eighth grade. That could change when the Warriors see what he can do as a reciever who can leak out from a block.

DeVries stated he has a video of Schoby his junior year running a 100-yard dash and he was by far his quickest offensive lineman.

"He'll be able to develop even more," DeVries said. "He's explosive. He looks like a sprinter. I'm sure there will be a little adjustment, but he'll figure it out."

While both admitted that staying in-state was a priority, it wasn't the end-all, be-all. Still, both Schmitt and Schoby are happy to be playing close to home so family and friends are nearby.

"It is not too far from home, which is what more than what I was thinking about," Schmitt said. "I was still looking out of state, but Upper Iowa just seemed better for me."

DeVries is additionally happy to put two more his players into the fold of collegiate programs.

"To see all the hard work they put into the sport pay off, give them the opportunity to play at the next level, it is pretty special," he said.

Two years ago, Wasicek was trying to play wide receiver for Mason City. With a quartet of talented pass catchers in his way, playing time at that position was going to be sparse.

So head coach John Lee suggested Wasicek move down to the offensive line. It turned out be a successful transition.

"Once he made the move, he was all in," Lee said.

The 5-foot-11 senior was a first team Class 4A all-district selection in District 2. Mason City's center surprised himself that his play netted him a scholarship offer.

"Even six months, I was signed up to go power lineman school," Wasicek said. "It is a big surprise to me, but I've worked for it."

Grand View is coming off a runner-up finish after falling to Morningside in the NAIA National Championship Game. Wasicek is ready to be a part of the Vikings culture.

He becomes just the third player from North Iowa on their roster, two if former St. Ansgar player Mitchell Smith is graduating.

"I know they put a big emphasis on getting Iowa kids," Wasicek said. "Their recruiting class this year is really good. They're not new to success in the NAIA."

Gorder stated he is trying to be "The next great FCS lineman" and Lee thinks the Leathernecks are getting a steal.

"Every coach I talked to talked about his great feet, his finishing, his tenacity," he said. "I don't know why people weren't moving on him. He will be a good player."

Lee's background is in offensive line. To see two of his starting five put pen to paper gave him plenty of reasons to smile on Wednesday.

"I feel very proud of both of them," Lee said. "The rout was extremely different for both. I don't see why either of them won't be playing there and have really solid careers."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

