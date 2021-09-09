Former St. Ansgar standout Ryan Cole seizes opportunity with Morningside football

Ryan Cole needed the stars to align just right if he was to get an ample amount of playing time in Morningside University's football game against Concordia on Saturday.

With two running backs ahead of him on the depth chart out of the game due to COVID-19, the freshman ball-carrier from St. Ansgar got his chance to make plays at the next level a little earlier than he expected.

"I just had to do my role and do my part," Cole said. "Just try to do what I could to help the team."

He made sure to make the most of it.

Cole led the team with 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in Saturday's 63-7 win over the Bulldogs in Sioux City.

The first touchdown came on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to put the Mustangs up, 21-0. The second happened late in the third quarter on a 2-yard run that made the score 56-0.

"I thought it went pretty well for my first game," Cole said. "There's definitely a lot that I can do to improve and that I'm going to try to work on to become better. But overall, I think it went well."

At this time last year, Cole was well on his way to having one of the greatest rushing years in St. Ansgar football history.