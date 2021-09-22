Former Osage quarterback seizes opportunity with Simpson College football

As a senior quarterback, Brett Bobinet was a dynamic player for the Osage football team in 2018.
He threw for 2,864 yards and 31 touchdowns and helped lead the Green Devils to an overall record of 7-3. For his accomplishments, he earned all-district and all-state honors.
But even some of the best high school players have to wait their turn at the college level.
"That's the thing with college," Bobinet said. "You only get so many opportunities, and when those opportunities come you've just got to go out there and show them that you've got it. Make the most of it."
As a member of the NCAA Division III Simpson College football team, Bobinet has had to wait a couple of years for his opportunity with the varsity team.
He finally got his chance on Saturday.
After the starting quarterback went down with a hamstring injury, Bobinet entered the game for the Storm in their American Rivers Conference opener at Coe College. He ended up throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-22 loss.
He was named the male student-athlete of the week for Simpson College for his performance.
"I went out there and felt confident with the reads, reading their defense," Bobinet said. "I thought we had a good game plan going in there. I was confident with my throws."
Although he played well against Coe, the job of starting quarterback wasn't officially his to start the season at Simpson.
After COVID-19 forced the 2020 fall season to be canceled, Bobinet competed for the starting quarterback job in the spring of 2021 and the start of training camp this fall with senior Seth Howard.
"It was just good competition, and we were going at it," Bobinet said.
At the end of camp, Howard was named the starter, and Bobinet was named the backup, for the 2021 season. Howard played in all three of the Storm's early-season games before Saturday's game at Coe.
When Howard went down with a hamstring injury, Bobinet didn't want to let the opportunity go to be wasted.
"I was just telling myself that you don't get many opportunities in college to showcase what you've got," Bobinet said. "When you do get that one opportunity, you've really got to go in and show them that you can do it, and you could be the guy."
Simpson offensive coordinator James Hoffman was happy with how Bobinet played.
"Always knew that he had the talent and the capability to play as a starter for us," Hoffman said. "Heading into that week, he had a great week of practice and he's just continued to get better."
Bobinet will get more opportunities to showcase his talent this season. Now, his focus has shifted to helping the Storm (0-4 overall) earn their first win.
He will take the field against Central at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Indianola.
