Former Osage quarterback seizes opportunity with Simpson College football

Although he played well against Coe, the job of starting quarterback wasn't officially his to start the season at Simpson.

After COVID-19 forced the 2020 fall season to be canceled, Bobinet competed for the starting quarterback job in the spring of 2021 and the start of training camp this fall with senior Seth Howard.

"It was just good competition, and we were going at it," Bobinet said.

At the end of camp, Howard was named the starter, and Bobinet was named the backup, for the 2021 season. Howard played in all three of the Storm's early-season games before Saturday's game at Coe.

When Howard went down with a hamstring injury, Bobinet didn't want to let the opportunity go to be wasted.

"I was just telling myself that you don't get many opportunities in college to showcase what you've got," Bobinet said. "When you do get that one opportunity, you've really got to go in and show them that you can do it, and you could be the guy."

Simpson offensive coordinator James Hoffman was happy with how Bobinet played.