Forest City's Michael Olson signs to play football at Waldorf

Forest City senior Michael Olson made his commitment official over the weekend.

Accompanied by his parents, high school football coach and future college coach, Olson signed his letter of intent to play football at Waldorf University.

Located in Forest City, Waldorf is an NAIA institution that competes in the North Star Athletic Association. Under head coach Will Finley, the Warriors finished with a 7-3 record in 2020.

Olson will stay in Forest City after a solid senior season on the gridiron for the Indians. Known primarily as a rushing team, Olson led the Indians through the air as the only player to grab a touchdown in 2020.

Olson will look to continue his senior season success into the fall of 2021.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.