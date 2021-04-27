 Skip to main content
Forest City's Michael Olson signs to play football at Waldorf
PREP FOOTBALL

Forest City's Michael Olson signs to play football at Waldorf

Forest City senior Michael Olson made his commitment official over the weekend.

FC FB 10

Jaylen DeVries bobbles the snap while Forest City's Michael Olson snatches the fumble in 2019.

Accompanied by his parents, high school football coach and future college coach, Olson signed his letter of intent to play football at Waldorf University.

Michael Olson signs

Michael Olson, accompanied by his parents, Steve and Nancy, Forest City coach Chad Moore and Waldorf coach Will Finley, signs to play football at Waldorf.

Located in Forest City, Waldorf is an NAIA institution that competes in the North Star Athletic Association. Under head coach Will Finley, the Warriors finished with a 7-3 record in 2020.

Olson will stay in Forest City after a solid senior season on the gridiron for the Indians. Known primarily as a rushing team, Olson led the Indians through the air as the only player to grab a touchdown in 2020.

Olson will look to continue his senior season success into the fall of 2021.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

