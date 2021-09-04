Football roundup: Mason City football struggles at Spencer

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14: Osage took a one score lead into halftime on Friday night at home against Aplington-Parkersburg, but couldn't hold on in the second half in a 26-14 loss to the Falcons.

The Green Devils jumped out to a 6-0 lead early, but the Falcons answered back with a touchdown of their own before the first quarter was over. The two teams went into the second quarter tied at 6 points apiece.

With just over two minutes remaining in the half, the Green Devils struck again and converted the 2-point conversion to take a 14-6 lead into the break.

The Falcons managed to score 20 unanswered in the second half to earn the non-district win. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound for the Green Devils.

Osage is now 1-1 on the season and will travel to take on MFL-Mar-Mac next Friday.

Lake Mills 20, Central Springs 0: The Lake Mills defense pitched a shutout on Friday night on the road at Central Springs. The Bulldogs earned a 20-0 win over the Panthers in non-district action.

The Bulldogs led 6-0 after one quarter, 14-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 20-0 in the second half.