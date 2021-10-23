Football Roundup: Hampton-Dumont-CAL claims at-large berth in 3A playoffs

It had been six years since the Hampton-Dumont-CAL made the playoffs. It was the last of three straight years it was into at least the Round of 16.

Under the direction of alum Cole Miller, the Bulldogs are back in the postseason.

Ignited by a 48-13 win over South Tama to close the regular season at 5-4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL nabbed the second to last at-large spot in the Class 3A playoffs based on the highest Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).

It will now face its fifth ranked opponent of the season, and potentially the most daunting. Fourth-ranked Humboldt at 9-0 will welcome the Bulldogs for a Round of 16 tussle in Pod 2 next Friday.

The other half of the pod is ninth-ranked Independence at sixth-ranked Benton.

"It is rewarding to see all the hard work the players and coaches put in pay off," HDC head coach Cole Miller said.

The Bulldogs final RPI of 0.5525 was a full point higher than Creston, the first team out of the playoff picture. Miller admits playing four ranked teams in the regular season, including two in their district, helped them in the long run.

"The way the formula works, it absolutely helped us," he said.

No stats from HDC's win over South Tama or score by quarters were published online.

Football

Week 9

Mason City 38, Western Dubuque 22: The Mohawks missed out on the Class 4A playoffs, but capped off their season with a senior night triumph over the Bobcats to end the season at 4-5.

Mason City never trailed in the contest. Junior quarterback Kale Hobart threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns, all of them to receivers that are graduating. Two went to Isaiah Washington while Carter Thomas and Reid Johnson each hauled in one.

Branson Peters finished with 11 tackles while Max Dhabalt had both of the Mohawks sacks.

West Delaware 58, Charles City 14: The Comets were on the receiving end of an offensive clinic put together by the Class 3A No. 5 Hawks to wrap up District 3 play.

Charles City (4-5) allowed north of 200 yards passing and rushing. None of its stats were published online. It graduates two quarterbacks as well as its leading rusher and receiver.

Okoboji 23, Forest City 0: Stopping the run cost the Indians a shot at their second win of the season as the Pioneers totaled 437 yards on the ground, 264 of them from Logan Heller.

Forest City wraps up the year at 1-8. It lost the final eight games of the season after winning the season opener against Lake Mills. It will have a new quarterback next fall plus a need to replace two of its top defenders in Andrew Snyder and Truman Knudtson.

Kellen Moore, Andy Olson and Jack Thompson are the core of returners that produced nine of the 16 touchdowns this season. Olson led with 55 rushing yards against Okoboji and Moore caught three passes for 34 yards.

Lake Mills 38, Belmond-Klemme 28: Behind a balanced offensive attack, the Bulldogs rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the first quarter to defeat the Broncos at home.

It ends Lake Mills season at 6-3. The senior duo of quarterback Bennett Berger and wide receiver Kadin Abele connected on two more scores to end their prep football careers. Berger tossed for 182 yards with 148 of them going to Abele.

Sophomore tailback Alex Mannes ripped off 110 yards on 11 carries and a score. Derek Eastvold had a pair of rushing TD's as the Bulldogs outscored Belmond-Klemme 18-0 in the second half.

First round of playoffs

West Hancock 43, Alta-Aurelia 7: By the second quarter, the Eagles sent the game into a running clock and cruised their way through into the Class A Round of 16 with a convincing first round win over the Warriors.

Top-ranked West Hancock (9-0) will welcome South O'Brien (7-2) to Sanger Field next Friday in the Round of 16. If the Eagles win, they'll get a rematch against either North Butler or Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in the quarterfinals.

Mathew Francis bulldozed his way to 140 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles. Kane Zuehl, Braden Walk and Mitchell Smith all scored once on the ground. Rylan Barnes finished with 10.5 tackles while David Smith notched two tackles for loss.

Kee High 50, Northwood-Kensett 45: In one of three 8-Player first round games that was decided by at least a touchdown, the Vikings couldn't pull off a road win over the Hawks.

It was a back and forth game throughout. Northwood-Kensett led 24-22 at the half, but was outscored 28-21 in the second half by Kee High. It ends the Vikings season at 6-3.

Tyler Mills ran for 172 yards on 26 carries and scored three times for Northwood-Kensett. Quarterback Drew Wilder totaled over 100 yards of offense and two scores.

The Vikings are losing 10 seniors, but all of them will be felt. Mills, Wilder, Josiah Kliment, Drake Tiedemann and Logan Mayberry were the core of their offensive defensive and special teams production.

East Buchanan 44, Newman Catholic 29: The Knights couldn't stop the eighth-ranked Buccaneers in the second half as their three-game winning streak, and season, came to a screeching halt in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.

No stats for Newman Catholic (6-3) were published online. It will have quarterback Max Burt back in the fold for 2022, but will need to replace its top-two ball carriers in James Jennings and Jack Maznio as well as Nash Holmgaard, who led in receiving yards, sacks and tackles for loss.

All three of the Knights top tacklers this season are juniors.

Grundy Center 35, St. Ansgar 8: For the first time in over a decade, the Saints finished with a record below .500 in their Class A first round setback to fourth-ranked Grundy Center.

The only time St. Ansgar (3-6) was able to find the end zone was in the fourth quarter. None of its stats were published online.

Lorne Isler and McCabe Hendrickson graduate with over 1,100 total yards rushing. The Saints do have their starting quarterback expected to return, but also lose four of their top five tacklers to graduation.

Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20: The task of facing the fourth-ranked Indians in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs was too big to handle as the Green Devils season came to an end at Sawyer Field.

Osage (5-4) couldn't ride the momentum of a District 3 title and faltered. It will lose its top receiver and tackler in Nathan Havel and Ben Miller, who led in sacks and tackles for loss. It will bring back its quarterback and starting running back.

Spirit Lake got out in front early, building a 26-7 lead at the half. It scored 13 points in the first three quarters and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

No stats for the Green Devils were published online.

