Five Mason City football players selected as first team all-district

The Mason City football team finished its season with four wins for the first time since 2009 this fall.
And the Mohawks were recognized for their efforts on the Class 4A, District 2 all-district football teams.
Five Mason City players were selected to the first team, while four more were included on the second team.
Below is the full list of the Class 4A, District 2 all-district first team. Mason City players are noted in bold.
First team
WR - Sr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City
OL - Sr. Carter Gorder, Mason City
LB - Sr. Branson Peters, Mason City
DB - Sr. Carter Thomas, Mason City
OL - Sr. Van Wasicek, Mason City
QB - Sr. Grant Halverson, Waverly-Shell Rock
FB - Jr. McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock
OL - Sr. Cole Hotz, Waverly-Shell Rock
LB - Jr. Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock
DL - Sr. Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock
DL - Jr. Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock
DB - Sr. Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock
DL - Sr. Noah Storts, Decorah
LB - Sr. Keenan Tyler, Decorah
OL - Sr. Thomas Ostlie, Decorah
DB - Sr. Jacob Pipho, Decorah
WR - Sr. Joseph Bockman, Decorah
DL - Sr. Joseph Hjelle, Decorah
QB - Sr. Jack Clemens, Western Dubuque
OL - Sr. Evan Surface, Western Dubuque
WR - Sr. Andrew Oltmanns, Western Dubuque
RB - Sr. Spencer Zinn, Western Dubuque
RB - Sr. Kjuan Owens, Waterloo East
WR - Jr. Martez Wiggley, Waterloo East
DB - Sr. Craig Willingham, Waterloo East
QB - Jr. Alex Mota, Marion
RB - Jr. Kai Glade, Marion
Mason City second-team picks
LB - So. Darian Davis, Mason City
DB - Sr. Will Fingalsen, Mason City
QB - Jr. Kale Hobart, Mason City
LB - So. Logan Eide, Mason City
