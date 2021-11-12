 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 4A, DISTRICT 2

Five Mason City football players selected as first team all-district

The Mason City football team finished its season with four wins for the first time since 2009 this fall.

And the Mohawks were recognized for their efforts on the Class 4A, District 2 all-district football teams.

Five Mason City players were selected to the first team, while four more were included on the second team.

Mason City vs Waterloo East - Homecoming 2021 - Thomas

Mason City's Carter Thomas (1) moves in to cover Craig Willingham (8) during a play at Mohawk Field earlier this season.

Below is the full list of the Class 4A, District 2 all-district first team. Mason City players are noted in bold.

First team

WR - Sr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City

OL - Sr. Carter Gorder, Mason City

LB - Sr. Branson Peters, Mason City

DB - Sr. Carter Thomas, Mason City

OL - Sr. Van Wasicek, Mason City

QB - Sr. Grant Halverson, Waverly-Shell Rock

FB - Jr. McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock

OL - Sr. Cole Hotz, Waverly-Shell Rock

LB - Jr. Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock

DL - Sr. Layne McDonald, Waverly-Shell Rock

DL - Jr. Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock

DB - Sr. Austin Dewey, Waverly-Shell Rock

DL - Sr. Noah Storts, Decorah

LB - Sr. Keenan Tyler, Decorah

OL - Sr. Thomas Ostlie, Decorah

DB - Sr. Jacob Pipho, Decorah

WR - Sr. Joseph Bockman, Decorah

DL - Sr. Joseph Hjelle, Decorah

QB - Sr. Jack Clemens, Western Dubuque

OL - Sr. Evan Surface, Western Dubuque

WR - Sr. Andrew Oltmanns, Western Dubuque

RB - Sr. Spencer Zinn, Western Dubuque

RB - Sr. Kjuan Owens, Waterloo East

WR - Jr. Martez Wiggley, Waterloo East

DB - Sr. Craig Willingham, Waterloo East

QB - Jr. Alex Mota, Marion

RB - Jr. Kai Glade, Marion

Mason City football vs Waterloo East 10-01-21 (7).JPG

Mason City middle linebacker Branson Peters (#6) lines up for a play earlier this season at Mohawk Field.

Mason City second-team picks

LB - So. Darian Davis, Mason City

DB - Sr. Will Fingalsen, Mason City

QB - Jr. Kale Hobart, Mason City

LB - So. Logan Eide, Mason City

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

