Eagles defense still dominant in beatdown of Knights to open district play

It has been 23 months to the day since West Hancock's defense has allowed a regular season opponent to score more than 10 points. North Union, back on October 2 in 2020, the Warriors scored 12 points in a loss.

Yeah, the Eagles defense has been elite. They still are elite.

For the 11th straight regular season game, Class A top-ranked West Hancock allowed less than double figure points and silenced Newman Catholic 42-7 on Friday night at Bob Sanger Field to open Class A District 2 action.

"It is really nice to have a stout defense and it is good we rotate a lot of guys," senior linebacker Rylan Barnes said. "They give their all out there and I can't ask for anything more."

There were significant pieces that needed to be replaced in the front seven and secondary from last year's group that allowed an average of 4.6 points per game.

All West Hancock (2-0, 1-0 District 2) has proved over eight quarters is it reloads and reloads quick.

"We take pride in our defense and guys take it to heart," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "That's a pretty dang good offense. Guys have time to learn, time to develop. When it is there time, they're ready."

Newman quarterback Max Burt threw two interceptions all last year. He threw three on Friday. Barnes snagged a couple and Kellen Smith grabbed the last one in the fourth quarter that iced the contest.

West Hancock proceeded to ignite the running clock with a scoring drive capped by sophomore Brady Bixel's 14-yard run with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game.

"They played us pretty well," Knights head coach Rich McCardle said. "They're ranked very high in the state for a reason."

Barnes' first interception came on a route Newman (1-1, 0-1) was hopeful he'd break off and follow on a crossing pattern. He instead remained in his position and picked off Burt at the Knights 12-yard line.

In the third, he jumped a route and darted towards the end zone before being tackled at the Newman 11-yard line. The initial turnover was capitalized with the opening TD of the night.

"I read it, I stayed my ground and stayed head strong in my zone," Barnes said.

Smith had a handful of pass breakups on the night. His vertical and high IQ allowed him to read patterns and come away with a couple drive enders. Sanger called it one of his better games on that side of the ball as a prep.

"Just stay consistent, do what the coaches tell me," Smith said.

The Eagles struggled at first in their base package of generating pushes up fromt to allow Kale Zuhel holes to run through. Once they went shotgun with Mitchell Smith at quarterback, it was a whole different ball game.

Mitchell Smith had several runs, designed QB ones or out of the split end position, that went for 10-plus yards. He finished with 136 of them on 13 carries.

"Those holes were wide open, didn't get touched until the third layer," he said.

The backbreaker came with his arm.

In the final minute of the first half, Mitchell Smith uncorked a deep ball that nestled right into the arms of Jackson Johnson for a 41-yard score that put West Hancock up 22-7 at the half.

"I told them to take care of the ball and I'll tell you what, Mitchell and Jackson Johnson made a heckuva a play," Sanger said.

"I just chucked it," Mitchell Smith added. "It was great momentum. Let's go punish them."

The Eagles, despite three different penalties wiping out 40-plus yard plays and three fumbles, won handily. Zuehl finished with three scores and 74 rushing yards. David Smith had a sack on a fourth down and Barnes made several open field tackles.

Newman had its first two drives earn at least one first down, but both stalled. The second one got into West Hancock territory on three plays of double digit yardage.

"It has to do with our new guys and getting the right personnel and we'll work on that more," McCardle said. "It takes the momentum out of drive. That's on us (as) coaches."

Its only scoring drive went for 14 plays that covered 63 yards, finishing with a Max Burt 3-yard plunge. With new pieces figuring out new positions, the Knights struggled at times.

And two players experienced some cramping on what was a humid early September night.

"We pushed fluids all week," McCardle said. "It was physical toll. Once they go down, it seems like it comes in bunches. We got a lot of guys going both ways."

Burt and Zach Sheldon each had over 30 yards rushing. Noah Hamilton and Doug Taylor, who joined the Knights this week after not playing last fall, each caught three passes.

"A game like this gives you an eye-opener of what you can and cannot do," McCardle said. "That's our goal is to strive towards (what West Hancock does)."

West Hancock has not shied away from having the target on its back yet again. Still, it is not looking too far ahead with the season not even halfway over yet.

"It is easy to stay level-headed," Kellen Smith said. "We watch a lot of film and coaches are hard on us."