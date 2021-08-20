Dominant defensive lineman Mark Salz joins MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Mark Salz was one of the best defensive football players to ever lace up the cleats for Mason City.
During his senior season in 1978, the two-way starter up front was named first team all-state, Big 8 Outstanding Defensive Player and Defensive Player of the Year by the Des Moines Register.
But, by his own admittance, he didn't know just how good he could be until one moment early in the 1978 season.
"We played Charles City and they said that I was in the backfield more than their guys were," Salz said. "So early on in the season, I was making so many things happen that I was like, 'Wow, this is really cool. This is fun.'"
Salz, who has lived in Minnesota for 24 years, still remembers his time in Mason City fondly. He recalls in the '70s, there were many great athletes who walked the halls of Mason City High School together. Many of them played on the football team.
The 1978 football team was maybe the best team in Mohawk history.
Led by head coach Barry Alvarez, who would go on to have an illustrious career as coach and athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, Salz played a large role in the 1978 state championship team's success.
"I tell you what, winning that state championship Mason City, Iowa, was still as great a thrill as winning the Rose Bowl, believe me," Alvarez said in April. "Or winning the national championship."
Salz was there causing havoc at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield in the 28-7 win over West Des Moines Valley, the 33-6 win over Fort Dodge and 15-13 state championship win over Dubuque Hempstead.
But what made Salz stand out from others? Why was he so hard to block?
"The quickness and the tenacity of the position," Salz said. "There were a lot of good athletes. I was a good high school athlete, but I wasn't an NFL type player. It was the commitment to go in and play hard and be very quick in the middle to disrupt things play after play for the entire game."
Outside of football, Salz also wrestled as a heavyweight for Mason City. He qualified for the state tournament his senior season.
After graduating in 1979, Salz went on to play nose tackle at the University of Northern Iowa, where he would start for three-and-a-half seasons.
Although he doesn't come back and visit North Iowa often, Salz remembers his time growing up in Mason City and competing for Mohawk athletics fondly.
"Mason City was a great area to grow up in," Salz said. "They were a really strong school, as well as athletic program there. We had an emphasis on all the sports. We just had a lot of good athletes and a lot of good programs at the time, which made it a lot of fun."
For his accomplishments during his time at Mason City, Salz will be inducted into the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
"I just feel honored that they would think enough of me to do that," Salz said. "That's not a real big group of people. To be included in something like that is a pretty nice deal."
Salz be inducted into the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 at halftime of the Mason City-Charles City football game.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.