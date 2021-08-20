Dominant defensive lineman Mark Salz joins MCHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Mark Salz was one of the best defensive football players to ever lace up the cleats for Mason City.

During his senior season in 1978, the two-way starter up front was named first team all-state, Big 8 Outstanding Defensive Player and Defensive Player of the Year by the Des Moines Register.

But, by his own admittance, he didn't know just how good he could be until one moment early in the 1978 season.

"We played Charles City and they said that I was in the backfield more than their guys were," Salz said. "So early on in the season, I was making so many things happen that I was like, 'Wow, this is really cool. This is fun.'"

Salz, who has lived in Minnesota for 24 years, still remembers his time in Mason City fondly. He recalls in the '70s, there were many great athletes who walked the halls of Mason City High School together. Many of them played on the football team.

The 1978 football team was maybe the best team in Mohawk history.

Led by head coach Barry Alvarez, who would go on to have an illustrious career as coach and athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, Salz played a large role in the 1978 state championship team's success.