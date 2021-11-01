DeVries proud of Clear Lake football's growth in 2021

After a close win over Iowa Falls-Alden to start the season, the Clear Lake football team went on to lose its next two games in Week 2 and Week 3 by a combined score of 95-30.

The Lions could've folded, gave up and packed it in after those two tough losses.

Instead, the exact opposite happened.

"By the end of the year, we were hitting our stride," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We were definitely a better football team than we were in week one. That's a credit to the hard work and dedication those guys put in."

"They kind of re-committed themselves after that Dike-New Hartford loss," DeVries continued. "It was really great to see the growth."

The Lions looked like a new team, rattling off four straight wins in Class 2A, District 3 play before a four-point loss to New Hampton in the regular season finale.

Clear Lake even picked up a 41-28 victory over Unity Christian in the first round of the playoffs, in which the team played maybe its best game of the season.

"To come out and kind of play our best game of the year in what we knew would be our last home game ever, it was really big for us," senior quarterback Carson Toebe said.

The Lions went on to drop their second round contest at Central Lyon, 42-7, on Friday night. DeVries gave credit to the home team, but was still proud of his squad's effort in the loss.

"They were big, they were fast and they played a great game. Hats off to them, they've got a heck of a squad," DeVries said. "But we had a heck of a year. Really proud of the fight that our kids had in the second half. They didn't lay down and continued to fight."

The Lions (6-4, 4-1) shouldn't have any reason to hang their heads. Clear Lake posted a runner-up finish in its district and earned a playoff win. On top of that, a few of its players were among the best in the state statistically.

Toebe finished with 33 overall touchdowns between passing (17) and rushing (16), which was second-most in Class 2A.

Senior running back Jagger Schmitt finished with 985 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. His longest rush of 81 yards was tied for the fourth-longest of the season in Class 2A.

"I think we left a big mark," Toebe said. "We can all see the way the younger guys on the team look up to us. We had a lot of them this year. Them seeing us take this team to where we were, it will give them a lot of hope for years to come."

Junior Zeke Nelson was one of the best special teams players in the state. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, which was tied for the most in Class 2A. He also led the state with 606 kickoff return yards.

Between all of the team's success, it's even more impressive considering there were some question marks at the beginning of the season. The Lions lost a whole host of starters from a 2020 team that finished with five losses by one touchdown or less.

With some new faces, the Lions were on the winning end in three of its four one-score football games this season.

"That was great to see," DeVries said. "Experiences the year before may have molded us. Again, I come back to the toughness and the grit of this football team. Not blinking and just falling back on the fundamentals."

DeVries says the future of the program is bright, but he'll miss the 13 seniors from this team.

"All these seniors have left their mark on this program," DeVries said. "I feel like all these seniors have left the program in a better spot."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

