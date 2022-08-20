Comets see growth in numbers for second straight year, aim for playoff bid

As Bryan Bjorklund laid out his vision for Charles City's football program, he made two things a priority.

Increasing the overall numbers, which in turn, will allow everyone to play a full schedule and get as much playing time as possible.

After seeing one of the highest numbers in the Comets last fall in Bjorklund's first year, it has been increased again. That second goal also happened as much of the returners got a full playing time schedule.

"In terms of names that people know of, that's gone, but it is new names now," Bjorklund said. "It is nothing really flashy or fancy. If a kid goes out, they're staying out."

Now, the next step for Charles City is reaching the postseason. That hasn't happened since 2014, which also was the last time it had an above .500 record by the end of the regular season.

Over the last 16 years, it has only had two additional winning seasons.

"I think we're better than last year," senior Ethan Peterson said. "We have more athletes that we can use. It is definitely going to be better."

One of the core strengths the Comets believe they have this season is at linebacker. It features a trio of hard-hitters and guys who have the knack for getting into the backfield.

Peterson and his younger brother, Trevor, plus senior Kayden Blunt make up what Bjorklund called one of the best set of linebackers he's had in his coaching career, potentially.

They concur with their head coach.

"I believe we have a pretty (good) linebacking core," Blunt said. "We've been best friends since we were little kids."

Ethan Peterson had 12 tackles for loss last season while he and Blunt were the top two tacklers. Trevor Peterson had success in open space with 19 of his 25 tackles being solo.

It will be the most experienced group on a defense expected to take big strides.

"We expect a lot out of them," Bjorklund said. "Almost in a sense two-gapping it. You got to make it work like a puzzle."

Options in the secondary will be Lincoln Joslin, Josiah Cunnings and Nathan Lopez while in the trenches, Blake Wilson and others are expected to contribute.

Charles City started 2-0 last season and then suffered a three-game skid in which it gave up 35-plus points against Mason City, Decorah and in its Class 3A District 3 opener versus Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"(Fix) the little simple mistakes, watch their offenses on film," Ethan Peterson said. "That will help."

The Comets used three different quarterbacks last fall, but one from that collection returns and now is the unquestioned QB1 heading into their season opener on Friday night at Oelwein.

Jordan Foster, a junior, first stepped on the varsity field in mop up duty against the Bulldogs in Week 5. He tossed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.

It was after that game Bjorklund started to think about what Foster could be with a full season under his belt.

"He has an edge about him, a good edge," Bjorklund said. "He was apart of the 6:30 a.m. lifting crew, with a lot of the linemen."

Foster added muscle to his 5-foot-11 frame and improved his arm strength. He finished with 356 passing yards and four touchdowns, but threw six interceptions.

He completed less than 50 percent of his passes, but managed to have a quarterback rating above 100.

"Getting the reps last year, my confidence has gone way up entering this season," Foster said. "It has actually surprised me how much lifting helped me when it came to my throwing power."

His cast of weapons has gone under a facelift. Gone are the Comets top-five rushers and pass catchers from last fall. The most experienced running back is Isaiah Rose (seven carries for 18 yards) and the best pass catcher returning is Ethan Peterson (two catches for 49 yards).

That being said, Foster isn't pressing a panic button before the first snap even happens.

"I took it practice-by-practice," he said. "Having these weapons is going to be something good this year."

Lopez and Roe will be the ones getting looks at running back, Bjorklund mentioned. Charles City will have to find a way to navigate another year of West Delaware and Independence being the favorites for the top-two automatic playoff spots.

Yet the Comets saw what HD-CAL did last year of getting one of the four at-large spots in the playoffs by a strong RPI. Most cases, a five or six-win season in a strong district is enough to play into late October.

"I think our goal is make top-two, be number one even," Blunt said. "We got a lot of people stepping up."

Charles City struggled against the top-end talent teams last year. It won just one game against a playoff program last year.

Its expectation, while continuing to grow the numbers, is to turn it into more victories.

"We're messing around in the same spot, always looking to climb up," Bjorklund said. "Our non-district isn't easy by any means. You can get five wins and be right there, potentially."