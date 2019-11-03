Clear Lake senior Nick Danielson ran out of the locker room with his team on Friday night, thrilled to simply be on the field.
Out for the previous three weeks with a stress fracture in his foot, Danielson was well-rested, but wasn’t about to miss the Lions 2A postseason opener against Spirit Lake.
And quickly, the Lions realized how good it was to have their star wide receiver back.
After a three-play opening drive that saw quarterback Jaylen DeVries walk the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, the Lions had a lightning-quick 7-0 lead. The defense then held Spirit Lake scoreless on its opening drive.
Four plays into the Lions’ second drive, DeVries threw a pass just beyond the reach of Spirit Lake defender Joe Stein, into the hands of Danielson, who ran the ball into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown. The touchdown made the score 14-0, in the Lions' eventual 21-7 opening round postseason win over Spirit Lake.
“It was kind of a surreal moment,” Danielson said. “There is kind of that superstition of ‘Am I going to be back at full strength when I’m back?. It was really reassuring to be able to do that right away.”
His reception brought big cheers from the sideline and the stands. It was a big, triumphant moment for Danielson, who has battled through a lot this year.
In addition to his injury, Danielson’s father Jon died in February, and Friday was Nick’s first postseason football game since then.
“I always have him in the back of my mind, especially out here playing football,” Danielson said. “We used to talk football. He’s definitely in the back of my mind all the time.”
DeVries was thrilled to have Danielson back on the field, and he knew that the touchdown meant a lot to him.
“It’s big,” DeVries said. “His dad is looking down right now, proud of him. After he scored that touchdown, he was pointing to the sky for him. It just means the world to him to get back to be with his brothers. We’re playing for him, and playing for everyone.”
Danielson caught four passes for 92 yards against Spirit Lake, giving him 41 receptions on the season for 655 yards, second most on the team, behind only Kody Kearns. Even while he was out for the past three weeks, Danielson made sure that he was still making a difference.
“I took a vocal leadership role with the team,” Danielson said. “ I couldn’t do any physical reps in practice or in the weight room at all. I tried to just be a leader in the weight room, and for the younger guys in my position. Help them out as much as possible.”
Before the game against the Indians, head coach Jared DeVries said that it was possible Danielson would suit up, but it depended on how he performed during pre-game warmups. Once he ran out onto the field with his team to big cheers from the home crowd, it became apparent that Danielson wasn’t going to miss such a big game.
“He’s definitely one of our best players,” Jaylen DeVries said. I wouldn’t take anyone else in the state at his position. He’s such a hard worker, and such a team leader. He's everything you want in a teammate, and everything you want in a brother. It’s just awesome to have him back.”
Danielson plays with his father always on his mind, and remembers the many lessons that he learned. In the postseason, where a loss means your season is over, those lessons become even more poignant.
“He always preached, you never know when it's your last play,” Danielson said. “That’s how I approach every single play that I can, and try to give it all to my teammates.”
The Lions will play on Friday at Lions Field, against No. 11 seed Williamsburg in the state quarterfinals round. Game time will be 7 p.m.
