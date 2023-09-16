CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake interim head coach Aaron Stensland knew his team was facing a tall task against Waverly-Shell Rock on Friday, a much tougher challenge than the Lions' first three opponents.

And Clear Lake, who its first three games by an average of 46 points, needed everything it could get against the Go-Hawks.

The Lions defended their home field with a 28-25 win.

"It's exciting and I'm glad we could be in a game like this," Stensland said. "It's exciting to be in a fist fight and come out on top. We continued to stay tough — mentally tough and physically tough — and it showed in the fourth quarter."

Waverly-Shell Rock — who was 0-3 going into Friday following three losses to ranked 4A opponents — looked strong early and took an early lead.

But Clear Lake surged after that, at one point building an 18-point lead in the second half.

The Lions clung on with a couple of late first downs and were paced by a strong rushing attack from Titan Schmitt and Jaxson McIntire.

FOUR DOWNS

Double the trouble: Cael Stephany was one of the best returning quarterbacks in Class 3A and was really solid in Clear Lake's first three wins.

But Stensland noticed a deficiency of Waverly-Shell Rock's was dealing with a mobile quarterback.

He opted to run a two-quarterback system with Stephany, who is known more for his passing prowess, and the freshman McIntire in a lot of running situations.

"We knew Jaxson has the ability to scramble and move around so we wanted to try and present that," Stensland said. "Jaxson is a different quarterback. Obviously, Cael made some huge throws.

"We thought we got a guy that can give them fits as well, so we tried to give them as many looks as we could."

Both quarterbacks were terrific in the win.

Stephany there a first-half touchdown pass to Sam Dodge and made key throws over then middle of the field to Thomas Meyer to keep the offense humming.

McIntire, in his first extended varsity action, stepped up. He moved the chains on a fourth down with his legs on a fist-half touchdown drive and head some other nice run.

He made one of the biggest plays of the game too, converting a fourth-and-six with two minutes left to seal the win.

"All my teammates were just telling to put my head down and run, so that's what I did," McIntire said. "It feels great. All my teammates believe in me and helped me out a lot and it helps us win."

Sticking in it: Clear Lake looked to be hitting cruise control in the second half when it was up by three possessions.

Waverly-Shell Rock came storming back though, cutting the lead to three with a 7-yard touchdown run from Wesley Hubbard for a score to take the air out of Lions Field.

After Titan Schmitt's second rushing touchdown of the night, Benny Ranker scored on a 30-yard catch-and-run to cut the lead back to three with 2:32 to go.

The Lions were able to stay collected and run the rest of the clock out.

"You could see in their eyes that there was fight in them," Stensland said. "I think it helped that every time they did punch us, we still had the lead. I think it's a credit to them and their character."

One of the things that Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Mark Hubbard said that the team has worked on being 'elite teammates'.

That was key in sticking in the game on Friday despite trailing by 18 and staring down a fourth-straight loss to start the season.

"We talked about being an elite teammate and always having each others' back," Mark said. "That is how they are doing it. They are just continuing to love one another. Tonight, they showed some grit and we just have to continue to work on execution."

Moving forward: The schedule does not get any easier for Clear Lake. The Lions travel to 3A No. 3 Webster City to begin district play next week.

Every team in the 3A-2 district boasts a winning record so far and three are ranked in the polls — the Lions being one.

"We talk about how they are not games, they are not opponents, they are challenges," Stensland said. "We have a huge challenge next week. We have five challenges in our district. No one is going to back down. I would guess there are four or five teams that think they can win it and a few that think they can win a state title."

With a 4-0 start to the season and a lot of expectations heading into the second half, Stansland said it's back to work on Sunday — after the school's homecoming dance — to prepare for the tough stretch.

"We have our work cut out for us," Stensland said. "If we don't stack practices and good days on good days, we could be in trouble quick."

Cause for celebration: The Clear Lake players could hardly wait to get started after the win.

As the team's bus pulled out of the parking lot, the players were already in full unison of a variation of the "Bring out the Tigers" song, made famous in a mid 2000's Frosted Flakes commercial.

After a tough start to the year, Clear Lake starting 4-0 and picking up a win over a traditional 4A team like Waverly-Shell Rock is a big accomplishment.

Stensland struggled to put those emotions into words.

"Oh man, I don't know," he said. "It's been a hard, difficult, long road for these kids, this community and the DeVries family."

Jared DeVries was not in attendance on Friday night. Stensland said he was in Iowa City and was likely still tuned in.

"Knowing (DeVries), he was probably not sitting watching that game," Stensland said. "I hope he enjoyed what he saw from his team."

