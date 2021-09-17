Clear Lake strikes last, earns hard-fought district win over Osage

That’s exactly what happened.

Tucker Jones blocked a punt for Clear Lake, which led to Toebe scoring his second rushing touchdown of the game to take the 28-26 lead.

Later in the third quarter, the Lions forced a punt again. Again, Jones came through and blocked it. This time, it led to a field goal by Kinnick Clabaugh, 31-26.

The Green Devils answered back early in the fourth quarter and re-took the lead when Knudsen scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to put Osage up by one.

That’s when Toebe scored the go-ahead touchdown run to give the Lions the win.

“We’re the only team that can beat ourselves,” Osage head football coach Torian Wolf said. “If we’re making more mistakes than the other team, then that’s the only way we’re going to lose. Basically, that’s what we’ve done.”

Toebe finished his night with four total touchdowns and Schmitt finished with over 200 yards rushing for the Lions. Knudsen finished his night with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdowns and two interceptions. Onken rushed for three touchdowns and over 100 yards.

Although the night didn't go the Green Devils' way, Wolf still has confidence in his team for the season.

“We’ll take everything, the bad feelings about the losses we’ve had, and use them to motivate us through the rest of the district,” Wolf said. “Hopefully we can run the table. Hopefully we can see these guys again, because I’d love to shove their foot in their mouth.”

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

