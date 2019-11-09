{{featured_button_text}}

After a season full of exciting moments and big wins, the Clear Lake football team saw its season come to an end on Friday night, as the previously undefeated Lions fell in the state quarterfinals to Williamsburg, 35-21. 

After starting the fourth quarter down by 28 points, the Lions did not go down easily. They scored two touchdowns in short sequence in the fourth, and looked poised for another. But an ill-timed interception ended the Lions' championship hopes. 

Clear Lake vs Williamsburg football - Barragy

Jack Barragy (#2) takes a moment to react after the Lions loss of the quarterfinal game to Williamsburg in Clear Lake on Friday, Nov. 8.

Things got off to a slow start for both offenses. On the Lions first play of the game, Jaden O'Brien-Green ran the ball 21 yards for a first down. Four plays later, Clear Lake turned the ball over on downs, giving the Raiders the ball at the 46-yard line. 

The Raiders drove down the field, continuously giving the ball to senior running back Kaden Wetjen. On a 1st-and-10 play from the 28-yard line, quarterback Levi Weldon threw a pass over the middle that was picked off at the goal-line by the Lions. Clear Lake then went three-and-out on its offensive drive. 

After this clunky offensive start, the Raiders offense finally broke through the dam.  On the next drive, Wetjen took the ball six times for 41 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run that put Williamsburg up, 7-0. 

After another Clear Lake drive ended in a three-and-out, Willamsburg scored again, as Wetjen juked the Lions' defensive line out of its shoes on a 31-yard run, giving the Raiders a 14-0 lead. 

Clear Lake vs Williamsburg football - DeVries

Jaylen DeVries (#9) makes a pass for Clear Lake at the quarterfinal game against Williamsburg at Lions Field on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Lions finally got on the board at the end of the first half, as the Lions drove the ball 88 yards, scoring on a four-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jaylen DeVries. 

At the beginning of the second half, the Lions recovered an on-side kick, only to have it taken away on a penalty, much to the dissatisfaction of the Lions' home crowd. The call gave the Raiders the ball at the 49-yard line. The drive ended six plays later, when Wetjen ran the ball 28 yards for a touchdown. 

After the Lions offense went three-and-out, Wetjen picked the ball up at the 44 on the ensuing punt, and ran it 66 yards for a score, giving the Raiders a 28-7 lead with 8:32 remaining in the third quarter. 

Williamsburg scored once more in the game, on a 24-yard touchdown pass to junior Riley Holt in the fourth quarter. The Clear Lake crowd sat in stunned silence as the scoreboard read 35-7 in favor of Williamsburg.

Clear Lake finally started to bounce back in the final frame. With 9:20 remaining in the game, DeVries ran the ball 28 yards for a score to trim the Lions' deficit to 21 points. After turning the ball over on an interception, the Lions' held the Raiders offense scoreless on the ensuing drive, and took over at the Williamsburg 43-yard line. 

DeVries then threw four passes, the last one a 10 yard touchdown pass to sophomore Jagger Schmitt. Then, with 1:15 remaining in the game, the Lions recovered an onside kick at their own 49-yard line, now down by just two scores. 

With the crowd cheering loudly and bouncing with excitement in the freezing November air, DeVries ran the ball 22 yards to the 27-yard line. On the next play, he dropped back and threw a pass over the middle that was picked off by Williamsburg near the goal-line, sealing the Raiders' victory.

Clear Lake vs Williamsburg football - Fisher

Clear Lake's Ty Fisher (#59) tries to catch up with Williamsburg's Riley Holt (#45) at the quarterfinal game at Lions Field on Friday, Nov. 8.

After the game, Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries refused to talk to the Globe Gazette. 

Clear Lake ends its season with a 10-1 record. With the win, Williamsburg advances to the 2A state semifinals, where they will face No. 1 seeded Waukon on Saturday. 

