CLEAR LAKE – Thomas Meyer caught three touchdown passes, and Titan Schmitt rushed for two more as Clear Lake dominated New Hampton in the Lions’ home opener Friday, 48-0.

Clear Lake (2-0) scored on each of its first seven possessions, and for the second straight week the defense posted a shutout as the Lions have now outscored their first two opponents of the season 82-0.

Schmitt scored on a 5-yard run on Clear Lake’s opening possession and added a 6-yard run with 5 minutes and 59 seconds left in the first quarter as the Lions took advantage of a Chickasaw team playing without its best player, Braden McShane.

Without McShane’s presence on the Chickasaw defense, Clear Lake showed how multiple its offense can be and how much of a mismatch Meyer, the Lions’ 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior tight end will be for opposing defenses.

Meyer caught touchdown passes of 34 and 20 in the first half, and then hauled in a 11-yard reception in the third quarter leaping over a Chickasaw defender to make it 42-0.

“We kind of came in with a different game plan than last week,” Clear Lake interim head coach Aaron Stensland said. “Last week we wanted to establish pretty much just the run. I think we ran it 52 times out of 60 some plays. Tonight, we wanted to open things up and distribute the ball to different places and the kids have bought into what we want to do.”

FOUR DOWNS

There is no answer for Meyer: With Division I offers already on the table, Meyer displayed his value to the Lions Friday as he had more than 100 receiving yards on six catches.

He also had a sack and a pass deflection on defense as his long, lanky frame made its presence all over the field.

“They gave us a lot of one-on-one with him tonight and it is one of those things you keep feeding him until they change things up,” Stensland said. “We created some mismatches with our shifts and movement, and we were able to get him singled up on the safety at times and he just basically boxes people out and goes get the ball.

“The thing people don’t see is he is so important in our run game that it is hard to believe that people will forget him but he does so much in the blocking game that you lose track of him.”

Meyer caught four touchdown passes last year as a sophomore and through two games this season, he is on pace to catch 14.

“You just have to find open spots and trust your quarterback,” Meyer said of the key to catching touchdowns. “I know Cael (Stephany) is going to give me the ball when I am open and that is exactly what he did.”

What can be better?: Despite posting two consecutive shutouts on defense, the coaching staff felt the Lions didn't tackle very well at times.

“This is going to sound funny … you don’t give up a point in a 48-0 win, but I thought tackling at times we could get better there and then defensively get set quicker,” Stensland said. “We weren’t recognizing some things they were doing fast enough.

“Offensively, it will be finishing runs, finishing blocks that we will emphasize next week.”

No McShane changes game plan: Stensland said the Lions schemed a lot to face the talent back and after seeing him not dress he had the team go back into the lockerroom after warmups to make adjustments.

McShane, who rushed for more than 1,400 yards last fall and is a stalwart on defense at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, was hurt in New Hampton’s season opener against Denver.

“We didn’t know for all sure if McShane would play all week,” Stensland said. “We saw he went down with a hamstring injury and obviously they are a completely different team when he plays.”

Next up: Clear Lake will travel to Iowa Falls to face Iowa Falls-Alden next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

