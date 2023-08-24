CLEAR LAKE — After making the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last season, Clear Lake is ready to step up to a new challenge this season.

The Lions will compete in Class 3A this season in what will be a tough task.

The Clear Lake schedule features a pair of 3A playoff qualifiers last season in Humboldt and Hampton-Dumont-CAL and 4A's Waverly-Shell Rock.

The players know what it takes to improve on last's season playoff run.

"We know what to expect," quarterback Cael Stephany said. "It will be a challenge, but we are ready for it. I think we will be alright."

Stephany leads an offense that is loaded with returners after scoring 28 points per game last season.

The junior signal caller threw for 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. He rushed for three more scores.

Running back Titan Schmitt was great too, finishing with 977 yards and 17 touchdowns. And four-star tight end Thomas Meyer is back and looking to make a bigger impact this fall.

"We have a lot of chemistry with most of the offense," Stephany said. "Pretty much everyone is back. I think this offseason, with another year, we are all more familiar. We are just working on the details, being more crisp and faster."

Despite all the returning talent on that side, the offense will look a little different.

Meyer said they have a new playbook and have been working on getting up to speed before the season opener on Friday at Forest City.

"We are just learning, getting those down and getting more familiar with the offense," he said. "We are just trying to get used to the new things that are coming. We are all super excited for it."

Interim head coach Aaron Stensland said the offense has been flying in practice so far since the group has nine returning starters on that side of the ball.

He knows that they can't take anyone by surprise this season, but can still improve. A lot of that has to do with a jump the offensive line has made.

"What makes this team different will be the men up front," he said. "Those guys were young last year and inexperienced. I think we have fantastic skill guys with guys that are getting recruited. But the heart and soul is that group up front."

One of the new developments for Meyer has been his college recruiting. He is one of the state's top players in the class of 2025.

The junior now holds offers from both Iowa and Iowa State along with other top programs in the region like Kansas State and Wisconsin.

After basketball season ended, the visits began. Since then, Stensland said the tight end has made a big jump.

"The maturity, dedication to the game, the persistence, the details, it all clicks at a different time for everybody," Stensland said. "When Thomas started to visit all the colleges, I think it clicked for him. He's become a great leader by example with his work. He is really focused on being a Clear Lake Lion."

Still a junior, Meyer has a lot of time to figure the future out. He said he just wants to help the Lions win as much as possible.

"I try not to pay attention to all the outside stuff," he said. "I just focus on the team, focus on winning and continuing to get better. I've been working on getting stronger, faster and more mature."

Focusing on football has been tough for the Clear Lake community over the past few weeks.

Head coach Jared DeVries will not coach the team this season to be with his family after a tragedy over the summer.

Meyer said it feels like they are playing for something more than themselves this fall.

Stensland said it has been 'tough' on the whole team, but everyone has been super committed to getting prepared for this season.

"It's been a tough start to football in that sense, but the staff and kids have stayed the course and focused on what our goals are here," Stensland said. "Jared has been really supportive of that in his absence and his expectations are that the kids work hard when he is gone and keep the standard.

"Our focus has been on controlling what we can control here. In those two and a half hours in practice, it's all football. After that, we are here to offer as much support as we can to Jared and his family."

With everything going on off the field, Stensland said if they can stay healthy, Clear Lake has a chance to make a deep playoff run. There will have to be some adjustments, but the Lions are right there.

"I think every Friday, we will have a chance to go out there to compete and win and that is the goal," he said. "We will have to see what we have. But I think if we are healthy and keep working like we are, it will be fun for the fans that come out and watch us play."