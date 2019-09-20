Coming off last week's stressful one-point win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries breathed a sigh of relief on Friday night.
When the final whistle blew, the packed homecoming crowd erupted with joy, as the Lions closed out a 54-19 victory over Mason City.
"I love 35-point leads in the fourth quarter," DeVries said with a smile.
He had plenty of reason to smile after his team's latest win. Going up against a rebuilding Mason City squad, the Lions' run game exploded, thanks to the breakout performance of Jaden O'Brien-Green.
O'Brien-Green rushed for 218 yards on 14 carries against the Mohawks, and has rushed for at least 116 yards in three of the Lions' four games this season.
"Teams are going to try to take some things away, and tonight Mason City tried to take the pass away," DeVries said. "Jaden is a talented running back. Our offensive line opened some gigantic holes for Jaden, and he was able to exploit that."
The Mohawks were unable to stop O'Brien-Green in the red-zone, as he rushed for three touchdowns, with an average of 15.6 yards per carry for the game.
"Our o-line was amazing," O'Brien-Green said. "Literally every play was a big old hole for me, so I've got to give them all the credit for it."
The Lions' passing attack wasn't quite as dominant as usual, as wide receivers Kody Kearns and Carson Toebe both sat with injuries.
Senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries passed for just 136 yards on the night, though he did throw two touchdown passes. As so often happens with Clear Lake's offense, when one weapon goes down, another pops right up to take its place.
"We have such a balanced attack, and when you have someone like Jaden in the backfield to hand the ball off to, a three-yard run could turn into a 30-yard run, just like that," Jaylen DeVries said.
The Lions got off to a fast start, as they held Mason City to a three-and-out on the opening drive. Clear Lake then blocked the ensuing punt, and on the next play, O'Brien-Green ran the 21 yards for a touchdown, and a 7-0 lead Clear Lake lead.
Mason City scored a touchdown of its own on its next drive, but failed on the two-point conversion, as Clear Lake still led, 7-6. Mason City then kicked off to Clear Lake returner Nick Danielson, who ran the ball back 92 yards for a touchdown, the Lions' first kick return touchdown in five years.
"We've got a bunch of guys that can make big plays, but there is no better football player on the team than Nick Danielson," Jared DeVries said. "We've got a bunch of unselfish football players, and I'm very excited for them."
At halftime, the Lions held a 41-6 lead. They scored on their opening drive of the second half, as Jagger Schmitt caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen DeVries to put Clear Lake up by 42 points.
Mason City senior Jeffrey Skogen came in at quarterback for the Mohawks in the second half, and threw for one touchdown, and ran for another, to give the Mohawks 18 points.
James Jennings went 9-for-17 for 38 yards through the air in the first half for the Mohawks, while Skogen went 3-for-7 for 19 yards in the second half.
The run game had its best night of the season so far, as the Mohawks ran the ball 35 times for 126 yards.
With the win, Clear Lake stands at 4-0 as they begin district play. After the game, the players, cheerleaders, and packed bleachers sang and cheered the victory, as the Lions improved to 6-2 against the Mohawks since 2012.
"I feel good," coach DeVries said. "We've got to get healthy. We're banged up, our three top horses in our wide receiver core are down, and we're banged up a little bit. But the kids played hard with a lot of distractions throughout the week."
The Lions will play next week at Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Mohawks will play next week at Waukee.
