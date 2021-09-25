Clear Lake football earns hard-fought homecoming win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The Cardinals (0-5, 0-2) proceeded to drive down the field and score off a 19-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Owen Pueggel. GHV chewed up over six minutes of clock on the drive.

The two defenses traded forced punts. On Clear Lake’s second drive, the Lions picked up a first down, but were forced to punt after some mistakes made it fourth-and-long.

To open up the second quarter, GHV again put together a good drive. They managed to make it into the red zone, but Pueggel coughed it up on the 6-yard line and Clear Lake senior Jagger Schmitt recovered it.

The Lions went on a 94-yard scoring drive, highlighted by pass completions of 23, 14 and 13 yards. Clear Lake senior Carson Toebe punched it in from the 1-yard line on a quarterback sneak, but the extra point was no good. GHV led, 7-6, with 3:54 remaining in the half.

On the Cardinals’ next possession, GHV attempted to go for it on 4th-and-1 near midfield, but came up short. The Lions took over with 1:31 remaining.

A big fourth down completion from Toebe to junior Zeke Nelson kept the Lions alive. On the very next play, Toebe scrambled to his right and delivered a strike to junior Ben Loge from 12 yards out for the touchdown. Toebe rushed in the 2-point conversion to make the score 14-7 at the break.