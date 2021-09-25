Clear Lake football earns hard-fought homecoming win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

The Clear Lake football team has struggled at times defensively this season.
But when the Lions needed their defense to step up on Friday night, it delivered.
Ahead by a touchdown with just over two minutes remaining against visiting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), the Lions needed to make a stop. After a couple Cardinal first downs, the Lions dug in and held strong to force a turnover on downs.
The defensive stand gave Clear Lake a 28-21 victory over GHV on homecoming at Lions Field in Class 2A, District 3 play.
“We’ve been struggling on defense for most of the year,” Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. “For them to come up with a stop like that, that’s a feather in their caps for them to build off of going into next week.”
The Lions forced, and recovered, four fumbles – which proved to be the difference in the contest.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” GHV head coach Brandon Kammrad said. “Even one holding call can kill a drive. So we’ve just got to clean that stuff up if we want to be a good football team.”
GHV received the ball to start the contest and was forced to punt after three plays. However, a Clear Lake (3-2, 2-0) penalty during the punt gave the Cardinals a second chance.
The Cardinals (0-5, 0-2) proceeded to drive down the field and score off a 19-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Owen Pueggel. GHV chewed up over six minutes of clock on the drive.
The two defenses traded forced punts. On Clear Lake’s second drive, the Lions picked up a first down, but were forced to punt after some mistakes made it fourth-and-long.
To open up the second quarter, GHV again put together a good drive. They managed to make it into the red zone, but Pueggel coughed it up on the 6-yard line and Clear Lake senior Jagger Schmitt recovered it.
The Lions went on a 94-yard scoring drive, highlighted by pass completions of 23, 14 and 13 yards. Clear Lake senior Carson Toebe punched it in from the 1-yard line on a quarterback sneak, but the extra point was no good. GHV led, 7-6, with 3:54 remaining in the half.
On the Cardinals’ next possession, GHV attempted to go for it on 4th-and-1 near midfield, but came up short. The Lions took over with 1:31 remaining.
A big fourth down completion from Toebe to junior Zeke Nelson kept the Lions alive. On the very next play, Toebe scrambled to his right and delivered a strike to junior Ben Loge from 12 yards out for the touchdown. Toebe rushed in the 2-point conversion to make the score 14-7 at the break.
The Cardinals came out of halftime firing. GHV’s defense forced a turnover on downs, then the offense scored after sophomore Mason Graham’s 62-yard run that put the Cardinals on the 1-yard line going in. Senior Ben Furst punched it in to tie the score at 14 apiece.
But the Lions answered with two straight touchdowns. Toebe scored on a 26-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter, then Schmitt scored on a 25-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth period.
Clear Lake held a 28-14 lead with over 11 minutes remaining in the game.
The Cardinals drove it down to the red zone, but coughed it up and fumbled to give Clear Lake the ball. But on the Lions’ first play of the following drive, they recorded a fumble of their own, which gave the Cardinals the ball back on the 4-yard line going in.
Graham scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-21 with 4:36 remaining.
The Cardinals forced a Lion punt on defense. With just over two minutes remaining, they had nearly 90 yards to cover for a chance to tie the game.
That’s when Clear Lake’s defense stepped up and closed it out.
“We never gave up. We kept working and playing our hardest,” Schmitt said. “Past games we probably would’ve just stopped once they started coming back and driving down on us. But we didn’t stop.”
The Lions will host Forest City next Friday, and the Cardinals will search for their first win of the season at home against Crestwood.
