It was pretty apparent early in Friday's game that Clear Lake was going to win.
The Lions came into Friday's game against Osage ranked No. 2 in the state in class 2A, while the Green Devils were ranked at No. 10 in class 1A.
The gap looked a lot wider than that in the season opener, as Clear Lake crushed Osage by a 56-12 score.
The first quarter was all Clear Lake, as senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries put on a show. Before the whistle blew to begin the second quarter, DeVries had thrown four touchdown passes, three of them to senior wide receiver Kody Kearns.
The first scoring pass to Kearns was a 45 yard touchdown. At 1:59 remaining, DeVries lofted a 79-yarder to Kearns, and then threw him a 42 yard pass with 18.5 seconds left in the quarter.
While Kearns was the star of the night, he is not the only weapon for Clear Lake moving forward.
"That is a good matchup," head coach Jared DeVries said. "Kody is a good receiver, but we've got all kinds of receivers. We have a whole stable of them, and we can't even get them all on the field."
In the second quarter, Osage finally got on the board, with a nine-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Colin Muller to Spencer Mooberry.
But Clear Lake answered with a score of their own. At 4:02 in the second, DeVries dropped back on a fourth and 10 play at the 15 yard line. Seeing no receivers open, he scrambled, dodging more than a half dozen tacklers.
He then dove for the end zone, and after an official review was awarded a touchdown, which put the Lions up 35-6. The Lions scored another TD at 3:10 left in the half, when Jagger Schmitt picked off Muller inside the 10-yard line, and returned it for score.
The Green Devils scored again with 36.3 seconds left in the half, on an 11-yard touchdown reception by Thor Maakestad. But less than 30 seconds later, DeVries threw a 51-yard touchdown pass, and Clear Lake had a 49-12 lead.
The Lions scored one last time in the third quarter, on a quarterback sneak from DeVries. This gave them a 56-12 advantage, which wound up being the final score.
"The kids executed, and played hard," coach DeVries said. "We only had 36 offensive plays, so we scored quickly. We need to control the ball better, and we got lazy on defense on an 18-play drive. But overall, they competed very well."
Clear Lake will have a tough matchup next week as they face Waverly-Shell Rock on the road, a team that beat the Lions 35-7 last season. Osage will play at home next Friday against Saint Ansgar.
