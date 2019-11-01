On a chilly November night at Lions Field, the Clear Lake football team extended its dream season by at least a week. The team watched its defense put up yet another stellar outing, and the Lions beat Spirit Lake by a score of 21-7 in the opening round of the state playoffs.
The game got off to a quick start for the Lions. On the first play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Jaylen DeVries ran the ball 59 yards to the Spirit Lake eight yard line. Two plays later, he ran the ball in for a touchdown, to give Clear Lake a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
"I got a little tired at the end when they caught me," DeVries said. "It's a great start, and when the hole is that big, there's not much work I've got to do. The o-line did great work all night."
A few minutes later, DeVries threw the ball to senior wide receiver Nick Danielson for a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Danielson was playing for the first time in three weeks, as he recovered from a broken bone in his foot. His touchdown catch led to big cheers from the sideline as he out-ran speedy Spirit Lake cornerback Joe Stein after making the grab.
“It’s a big confidence builder,” Danielson said. “That was against the fastest kid in the state last year in the 100 (meter dash). I ran up on him, planted my foot and tried to get around him. Jaylen put it in a perfect spot. It was good to get it early, and get my confidence back.”
With 4:24 left in the first quarter, Devries threw a pass to senior Kody Kearns, who made an impressive catch over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown and a 21-0 Lions lead.
After that blazing start, the Lions offense started to sputter. Clear Lake did not score again in the game, but maintained its two-touchdown advantage thanks to its defensive unit.
"We got behind the chains a little bit, and we got off-schedule," head coach Jared DeVries said. "Our offense put some drives together, and I made some boneheaded calls. Our offense was rolling down the field, and I just made some bad calls."
But the Lions’ dominating defense was yet again a force to be reckoned with. On Spirit Lake’s first drive, Kearns ran down Indians’ running back Kolby Richter on a 70-yard run, saving the Lions from giving up a certain touchdown. Later in the drive, the defense sacked quarterback Brent Scott to take over on downs.
On their next drive, the Indians drove all the way to the 15-yard line, only for Clear Lake linebacker Jack Barragy to step in front of Scott's pass for an interception. In the third quarter, the Lions kept the Indians from running the ball in from the one yard line on fourth down.
They also stopped Scott dead in his tracks on a fourth-and-four quarterback sneak late in the third quarter. Overall, the Lions took over on downs five times in the ballgame.
“They’re just playing one game at a time,” coach DeVries said. “They’re flying to the football, and that is what this defense is about.”
The Indians scored their only points of the game at the start of the second half, when senior Joe Stein ran the opening kickoff back 76 yards for a touchdown.
Other than that one blemish, it was nearly a perfect night for the Lions' bend-but-don't-break defense. On the final drive of the game, they stopped the Indians on fourth down yet again to give the offense the ball and secure Clear Lake's spot in the next round.
With the win, the Lions advance to the 2A state quarterfinals. They will play again next Friday at Lions Field at 7 p.m., when they take on No. 11 seed Williamsburg (7-3).
