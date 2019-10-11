Fall has just begun in North Iowa, but on Friday night in Forest City, you could be forgiven for thinking it was the middle of winter. With snow flurries coming down and a fierce wind that made the night bitingly cold for the fans in the stands, the No. 2 Clear Lake Lions walloped the Forest City Indians, 35-0.
The Lions are known for their offensive might, but for the past few weeks, the defense has been the star of the show. The Lions held the Indians to just 42 offensive yards, with the Indians running the ball 31 times for -6 yards, and completing five passes for 48 yards. The Lions also sacked Forest City quarterback Riley Helegeson six times, as Clear Lake posted its third straight shutout.
“Our defense continues to show up, and give our offense the ball in great field position,” head coach Jared DeVries said. “We’ve just got to clean up things on offense. This was tough conditions tonight, but the kids played hard.”
While most of the attention went to the dominant defensive effort, the Lions offense did manage to put together several impressive drives. On the opening drive, the Lions went 85 yards for score, as Jaden O’Brien-Green ran the ball into the end-zone from the six yard line. After holding the Indians to a three-and-out, the Lions went up 14-0, as senior Mitchell Raber caught a 17-yard touchdown pass. O'Brien-Green finished the game with 24 rushes for 98 yards.
Quarterback Jaylen DeVries was 7-of-18 passing, with 127 yards, and was sacked a season-high four times. At one point late in the game, DeVries was slow to get up after a particularly hard hit. While he took his time getting to his feet, and took a few second to catch his breath, DeVries seemed just fine after the game.
“It feels fine,” he said. “I took a hard hit and landed pretty hard on my chest, but I was fine.”
At this point in the season, the Lions are the team to beat in North Iowa. At No. 2 in the 2A rankings as they enter the final two games of the regular season, they look poised for a deep postseason run. After being left out of the postseason last year despite a 7-2 record, the Lions are ready to prove they belong among Iowa's best.
"We still have unfinished business," Jaylen DeVries said. "Our goal is to win the state championship. We've played good for seven weeks, but we have to take it one game at a time. We need to win every week."
The Lions will play again next Friday, at New Hampton.
