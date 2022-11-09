Class A State Quarterfinal Capsule: Lynnville-Sully vs. West Hancock

Overview: This is the first trip to the semifinals and UNI-Dome for Lynnville-Sully since it captured the state championship in 1986. West Hancock is at this stage for the third time in the last four years, trying to claim its sixth berth in the state championship in school history. The Hawks have been a juggernaut offensively, having averaged 45.6 points per game. They have been held to under 30 points just once. Lynnville-Sully's defense has come away with 31 total turnovers. West Hancock has been paced by a cavalcade of ball carriers, 10 of them to be exact, with over double digit carries and at least one touchdown. Brighton Kudej and David Smith have combined for 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. West Hancock has converted exactly 50 percent of its two-point attempts.