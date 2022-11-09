Class A State Quarterfinal Capsule: Lynnville-Sully vs. West Hancock

Who: No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (11-0) vs. No. 1 West Hancock (11-0)
When: Thursday, 10 a.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
At stake: Winner advances to the Class A state championship game next week against No. 3 Woodbury Central or No. 2 Grundy Center
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Live stream: https://watch.ihssn.com/browse
Path to the Dome: The Hawks ran past Earlham 49-16, cruised to a win over Mount Ayr 62-33 and shutout AHSTW of Avoca 20-0; the Eagles blitzed by Nashua-Plainfield 44-16, edged out Wapsie Valley 16-9 and triumphed over North Linn 52-21.
Lynnville-Sully three players to watch: Corder Noun Harder, 5-9, RB/DB, jr., 11.9 yards per carry, 27 TD's, 4 special teams TD's; Conner Maston, 6-3, WR/DB, sr., 477 receiving yards, 9 TD's, 35.5 total tackles; Lane Fisk, 6-1, OL/LB, sr., 79 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks.
People are also reading…
West Hancock three players to watch: Mitchell Smith, 6-4, QB/LB, jr., 11 passing TD's, 10 rushing TD's, over 1,500 total offensive yards; Rylan Barnes, 6-3, TE/LB, sr., 526 receiving yards, 8 TD's, 11.5 tackles for loss; David Smith, 6-1, OL/DL, jr., 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries.
Overview: This is the first trip to the semifinals and UNI-Dome for Lynnville-Sully since it captured the state championship in 1986. West Hancock is at this stage for the third time in the last four years, trying to claim its sixth berth in the state championship in school history. The Hawks have been a juggernaut offensively, having averaged 45.6 points per game. They have been held to under 30 points just once. Lynnville-Sully's defense has come away with 31 total turnovers. West Hancock has been paced by a cavalcade of ball carriers, 10 of them to be exact, with over double digit carries and at least one touchdown. Brighton Kudej and David Smith have combined for 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. West Hancock has converted exactly 50 percent of its two-point attempts.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.