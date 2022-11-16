Class A State Championship Capsule: Grundy Center vs. West Hancock

Who: No. 2 Grundy Center (12-0) vs. No. 1 West Hancock (12-0)
When: Thursday, 1 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
At stake: Winner is crowned the Class A state champion
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Live stream: https://watch.ihssn.com/browse
Path to the title game: The Spartans shutout Belle Plaine 49-0; cruised past Columbus Community 41-7; squeaked by East Buchanan 20-6 and defeated Woodbury Central 49-20; the Eagles blitzed by Nashua-Plainfield 44-16, edged out Wapsie Valley 16-9, triumphed over North Linn 52-21 and clipped Lynnville-Sully 22-14.
Grundy Center three players to watch: Colin Gordon, 6-1, QB/DB, jr., 1,942 passing yards, 70.1 completion percentage, 23 TD's; Justin Knaack, 5-8, RB/LB, jr., 786 rushing yards, 19 TD's, seven tackles for loss; Trent Cakerice, 6-5, OL/DL, jr., 64.5 total tackles, four sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss.
West Hancock three players to watch: Kale Zuehl, 5-11, RB/LB, jr., 201 carries, 1,169 yards, 15 TD's; Brighton Kudej, 6-1, OT/DT, sr., 28.5 total tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss; Kellen Smith, 5-9, RB/LB, jr., 409 rushing yards, 8.7 yards per carry, two interceptions.
Overview: This will be the seventh meeting in the playoffs between Grundy Center and West Hancock. The two powerhouses will play for the championship for the fourth time, including third time in the last four years. The Eagles are 2-1 all-time in title matches versus the Spartans. West Hancock staved off four turnovers in the semis to prevail while Grundy Center passed for nearly 250 yards and five touchdowns to reach the title game. The Spartans could throw it more often than previous meetings behind junior signal caller Colin Gordon. He's thrown for 23 scores and nearing 2,000 yards. Gordon has three standout pass catchers in Ben Wegmann, Tate Jirovsky and Tiernan Vokes. West Hancock ran 61 times for 358 yards in the semis, paced by 123 from Mitchell Smith and 95-plus from Kale Zuehl and Kellen Smith. The Eagles had three interceptions and a fumble recovery last week to make the turnover differential zero.