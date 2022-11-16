Class A State Championship Capsule: Grundy Center vs. West Hancock

Overview: This will be the seventh meeting in the playoffs between Grundy Center and West Hancock. The two powerhouses will play for the championship for the fourth time, including third time in the last four years. The Eagles are 2-1 all-time in title matches versus the Spartans. West Hancock staved off four turnovers in the semis to prevail while Grundy Center passed for nearly 250 yards and five touchdowns to reach the title game. The Spartans could throw it more often than previous meetings behind junior signal caller Colin Gordon. He's thrown for 23 scores and nearing 2,000 yards. Gordon has three standout pass catchers in Ben Wegmann, Tate Jirovsky and Tiernan Vokes. West Hancock ran 61 times for 358 yards in the semis, paced by 123 from Mitchell Smith and 95-plus from Kale Zuehl and Kellen Smith. The Eagles had three interceptions and a fumble recovery last week to make the turnover differential zero.