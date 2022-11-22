Class A runner-up West Hancock records area-best five on all-state teams

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) released its all-state teams for the 2022 season.

West Hancock, who won its fourth straight district title and was runner-up in Class A, had the most all-state selections amongst the area.

Linebacker Rylan Barnes and offensive lineman Brighton Kudej were named to the Class A first team as repeat all-state honorees that paced the five players for the Eagles on the all-state teams that were unveiled early Tuesday morning.

Barnes and Kudej were each second team representatives last season as juniors. Barnes, an Iowa State commit, was the District 2 Defensive MVP after having a career year with 80.5 total tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss.

Kudej was a key cog on the offensive line that allowed West Hancock to run for 3,962 yards on the season, a clip of 6.5 per carry.

Eagles quarterback Mitchell Smith was named to the first team as an offensive utility. The junior finished with 22 total touchdowns, over 1,800 total yards and threw just four interceptions.

Linemen David Smith and Eric Martinez were each second team all-state players for West Hancock. David Smith was a part of the defensive line picks while Martinez was on the offensive line.

St. Ansgar had two all-state players, one on each team.

District 2 Lineman of the Year Ryan Hackbart was amongst the six-player first team offensive line. He was the catalyst in the Saints allowing their running backs to average 7.5 yards a carry.

Tate Mayer was named to the second team as a linebacker. The senior was all over the place with 55 total tackles, 32 of them solo, with a fumble recovery and an interception.

It is Hackbart and Mayer's first ever all-state honor for football. Newman Catholic's Max Burt, an Iowa baseball recruit, was named to the second team as a kicker after going 37-of-41 on PAT's and recording 10 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.

In Class 2A, Forest City's Kellen Moore became a two-time first team all-state defensive back after being one of the best tacklers in the state with 98 and recording 5.5 tackles for loss.

Moore also had four interceptions, a team-high. Since the IPSWA began voting on all-state teams in 2019, Moore is the first Indians player to be on the first team twice.

Clear Lake senior linebacker Kaleb Hambly was on the first team as a defensive utility after leading its defense with 91.5 total tackles and tying for the team lead with 10 tackles for loss.

The Lions had the second-most all-state picks in the area with three. Their two sophomores – Thomas Meyer and Titan Schmitt – were named to the 2A second team.

Meyer also recorded 10 tackles for loss on the defensive line while Schmitt nearly hit 1,000 rushing yards as their top ball carrier with 17 TD's/

Class 2A District 3 champion Osage had two on the second team. District Lineman of the Year Barrett Muller became a two-time all-state player with four sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.

Landon Arends, the Green Devils top pass catching option, finished with 766 yards and 12 scores. His clip per catch was 19.2 yards.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Tony Valenzuela was the only area representative on the Class 3A all-state team, garnering first team honors as a returner. He took two kickoffs back for touchdowns and averaged 38.5 yards per return.

Mason City's Brody Lee was named as a first team punter in Class 4A. The junior was the 4A District 2 Punter of the Year after averaging 40.9 yards a punt.

Kaden Tyler, in his first year out for football, was on the second team as a receiver. He registered 959 yards, clipping at 20.8 yards per catch as the Riverhawks vertical threat, with 11 touchdowns.