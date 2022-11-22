 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL | IPSWA/IFCA ALL-STATE TEAMS

Class A runner-up West Hancock records area-best five on all-state teams

  • 0

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) and Iowa Football Coaches Association (IFCA) released its all-state teams for the 2022 season.

West Hancock, who won its fourth straight district title and was runner-up in Class A, had the most all-state selections amongst the area.

West Hancock football hosts St. Ansgar -

West Hancock's Rylan Barnes (5) lead blocks for Jaxon Peterson during West Hancock's Class A District 2 victory over St. Ansgar in Britt earlier this season.

Linebacker Rylan Barnes and offensive lineman Brighton Kudej were named to the Class A first team as repeat all-state honorees that paced the five players for the Eagles on the all-state teams that were unveiled early Tuesday morning.

Barnes and Kudej were each second team representatives last season as juniors. Barnes, an Iowa State commit, was the District 2 Defensive MVP after having a career year with 80.5 total tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 14 tackles for loss.

Kudej was a key cog on the offensive line that allowed West Hancock to run for 3,962 yards on the season, a clip of 6.5 per carry.

People are also reading…

Eagles quarterback Mitchell Smith was named to the first team as an offensive utility. The junior finished with 22 total touchdowns, over 1,800 total yards and threw just four interceptions.

State Football A WH 10

West Hancock junior Mitchell Smith runs the ball for yardage against Lynnville-Sully in the semifinal round of the state football championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Thursday.

Linemen David Smith and Eric Martinez were each second team all-state players for West Hancock. David Smith was a part of the defensive line picks while Martinez was on the offensive line.

St. Ansgar had two all-state players, one on each team.

District 2 Lineman of the Year Ryan Hackbart was amongst the six-player first team offensive line. He was the catalyst in the Saints allowing their running backs to average 7.5 yards a carry.

Tate Mayer was named to the second team as a linebacker. The senior was all over the place with 55 total tackles, 32 of them solo, with a fumble recovery and an interception.

It is Hackbart and Mayer's first ever all-state honor for football. Newman Catholic's Max Burt, an Iowa baseball recruit, was named to the second team as a kicker after going 37-of-41 on PAT's and recording 10 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.

In Class 2A, Forest City's Kellen Moore became a two-time first team all-state defensive back after being one of the best tacklers in the state with 98 and recording 5.5 tackles for loss.

Forest City football - Kellen Moore

Forest City senior defensive back and wide receiver Kellen Moore gets in a stance and prepares to run a drill during practice at Forest City High School prior to the start of the regular season.

Moore also had four interceptions, a team-high. Since the IPSWA began voting on all-state teams in 2019, Moore is the first Indians player to be on the first team twice.

Clear Lake senior linebacker Kaleb Hambly was on the first team as a defensive utility after leading its defense with 91.5 total tackles and tying for the team lead with 10 tackles for loss.

The Lions had the second-most all-state picks in the area with three. Their two sophomores – Thomas Meyer and Titan Schmitt – were named to the 2A second team.

Meyer also recorded 10 tackles for loss on the defensive line while Schmitt nearly hit 1,000 rushing yards as their top ball carrier with 17 TD's/

HD-CAL vs Southeast Valley football - Valenzuela

Senior Tony Valenzuela (12) runs the ball during a game against Southeast Valley in Hampton earlier this season.

Class 2A District 3 champion Osage had two on the second team. District Lineman of the Year Barrett Muller became a two-time all-state player with four sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.

Landon Arends, the Green Devils top pass catching option, finished with 766 yards and 12 scores. His clip per catch was 19.2 yards.

Mason City vs Decorah football - Lee

Mason City's Brody Lee (77) punts the ball to Decorah during the Riverhawks' homecoming game earlier this season.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Tony Valenzuela was the only area representative on the Class 3A all-state team, garnering first team honors as a returner. He took two kickoffs back for touchdowns and averaged 38.5 yards per return.

Mason City's Brody Lee was named as a first team punter in Class 4A. The junior was the 4A District 2 Punter of the Year after averaging 40.9 yards a punt.

Kaden Tyler, in his first year out for football, was on the second team as a receiver. He registered 959 yards, clipping at 20.8 yards per catch as the Riverhawks vertical threat, with 11 touchdowns.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 12 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News