Class A Quarterfinal Capsule: North Linn at West Hancock

North Linn (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)

Overview: The top-ranked team in Class A, West Hancock is vying for its third trip to the state semifinals in four years. It is attempting to win back-to-back state championships, never done before in school history. The Eagles defense has allowed 25 points in two games and under 200 total rushing yards. Kale Zuehl and Mitchell Smith combined for 183 rushing yards and Rylan Barnes hauled in seven catches. North Linn, in 11 trips to the playoffs, has never reached the semifinals. The status of its quarterback Tate Haughenbury is up in the air entering Friday night; he has missed the last two games. The Lynx have been one of the better defenses in Class A, allowing 13 total points over a five-week stretch. Cael Bridgewater has hauled in seven touchdowns and is nearing 600 receiving yards this season.