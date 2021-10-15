Charles City's Hoefer to be honored at 2021 Musial Awards

Charles City senior Mario Hoefer has been a national source of attention over the past couple months for his act of sportsmanship early in the football season.

The Comet wide receiver and defensive back has been featured on "Good Morning America," "SportsCenter" and "People Magazine."

Hoefer's 10 minutes of fame aren't over quite yet.

The Musial Awards, a national annual celebrations of the year's greatest moments of sportsmanship, announced its lineup of honorees, and Hoefer was on the list.

Back in Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season, a picture was taken while Hoefer stretched out his opponent, Carter Steinlage of New Hampton, during the middle of an intense rivalry matchup.

Earlier in the game, Hoefer experienced bad cramps of his own. When he saw Steinlage go down with a cramp, he wanted to help him out before the athletic trainers got there.

"I'm not about to just leave him here," Hoefer said. "Because I know how it feels, especially when nobody's stretching you out."

Hoefer will be honored at the ceremony at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Nov. 20. The awards show will be nationally broadcast on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Other honorees at the ceremony outside of Hoefer include Wayne and Janet Gretzky, an MLB player, two Olympians a college football offensive lineman and a NCAA gymnastics team.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

