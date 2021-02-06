Charles City hires Bryan Bjorklund as new head football coach

It's a brand new day for the Charles City football team.

On Friday, the Charles City school district announced in a press release that Bryan Bjorklund has been hired as the team's new head football coach, pending approval by the Charles City Board of Education.

Bjorklund comes to the Comets from Mason City, where he served as the Mohawks' varsity defensive coordinator. Before that, Bjorklund was a special teams coordinator, and has also been a sophomore, freshman, and junior high coach.

Along with his football duties at Mason City, Bjorklund coached high school track and seventh grade boys basketball.

"Being a head football coach is a dream come true," Bjorklund said. "Charles City Community Schools believes in the same things I believe in – the importance of culture and how selling your school matters. I know how important a head football coach can be to an individual and a school. I want to build a program that I want my son to play in. That takes time, that means doing things the right way. It's a process. It's hard work."

Bjorklund takes over for former head coach Darren Bohlen, who coached the team to an 0-6 record this past season. The Comets missed two early season games due to COVID-19.