For the Charles City football team, the hope is that an old recipe will lead to brand new results.
At the Comets’ football practice on Wednesday, head coach Darren Bohlen is confident that the team is better than it was a season ago. In 2018, the Comets were the talk of Charles City early on in the season, with their 4-1 start.
But the season ended in rough fashion, as the Comets dropped their final five games, including a 47-0 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock to end the season.
“Our district is tough,” Bohlen said. “All of our district teams have quality depth, and we don’t. We have 26 players on varsity, and five of those are sophomores. That was a factor last year. We could compete with anybody, but those games at the end of the season, we just couldn’t last. The second half really caused us problems.”
But based on what he has seen from his team in the pre-season, Bohlen is excited for the year to start. Senior Marcus Cranshaw is back for another year at quarterback, along with running back Trevor Heitz, who rushed for exactly 1000 yards last season.
“I feel very confident with the season as well,” Bohlen said. “All off-season, we’ve been getting in the gym, running plays and getting in the weight room all winter and spring and summer. I think that is going to help us greatly this season.”
The Comets passed the ball only 61 times last season, which Bohlen admits may have been a bit light. In 2019, the team has a few more outside threats, such as sophomore wide receiver Ian Collins, whose athletic, one-handed receptions the coach compared to Odell Beckham.
“I certainly would like to pass it a little bit more than that, so it opens up our run game,” Bohlen said. “We want to be able to run the ball, and pass whenever we want to. Last year, we probably didn’t pass it as much as we should’ve. But this year, we have some quality skill guys that can catch the ball.”
Cranshaw is hopeful that the team will pass a little bit more this season, and said that Collins will most likely be his top target.
“We’re still going to lock it down with the run, but if we’ve got to, we’ll most definitely open it up with the pass, and we have the players and the ability to do either,” Cranshaw said. “We’re ready to go out and play.”
“I believe we are more prepared to pass, because the work that our receivers have been putting in gives us the ability to actually open up the passing lanes, and be able to throw it this year.”
While Bohlen hopes to pass a little bit more this year, it is apparent that an old-school, hand the ball off philosophy is where he feels the most comfortable.
“There is basically a couple things that can go wrong when you pass,” Bohlen said. “It’s either incomplete or you throw an interception. Either way, you aren’t gaining any yards. Our philosophy is if we can just get positive yards each play, that is going to put us into position to change and control the clock.”
The biggest beneficiary of the Comets’ run-first offense is starting running back Trevor Heitz. Heitz got the ball 178 times last season, finishing with exactly 1000 yards, with eight touchdowns.
On Wednesday, the team’s practice had an energetic and excited feel, and Heitz was eager for the team’s opening game against Crestwood.
“Yesterday, our coach ended practice by telling us that was the best practice he’s ever been a part of, whether that is in Charles City, or anywhere he’s coached,” Heitz said. “That brings us up because it makes us feel like we did an awesome job, but it’s carry us through the next two practices into the game.”
Bohlen is adamant that his team’s rushing offense is anything but predictable. He utilizes a “Flexbone” offense, which has a fullback lined up behind the QB, and two running backs behind the offensive line. This gives them plenty of options for whatever the defense decides to throw at them.
“With the flex-bone, whatever the defense does is wrong,” Bohlen said. “We’ve got a counter for everything they’re going to throw at us. If we can execute, it’s pretty tough on a defense. They’ve got to play disciplined football. It doesn’t get boring for our guys, because we have four guys in the backfield that any four could touch the ball.”
The only potential wrench in this plan is the offensive line, which has all new starters. Though the group is very young, Bohlen has faith that his blockers will learn quickly. Bohlen knows that his team will likely struggle at times this year, but he remains hopeful that they can be competitive once the rivalry games come around.
“It’s going to be some growing pains this year, with our youth,” Bohlen said. “I think our season is going to be very similar to last year, and if we jump out and get the same start as we did last year, maybe even better, we’re going to have the confidence going into districts.”
