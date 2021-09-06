Charles City football player's sportsmanship goes viral

Mario Hoefer had experienced cramps three times early in Charles City's road game at New Hampton Friday night.

The experiences were not good ones.

So when the Comets' senior wide receiver/defensive back saw New Hampton junior Carter Steinlage go down with a cramp of his own in his leg during the fourth quarter, he didn't want to stand around and watch him struggle.

"I knew exactly how that felt," Hoefer said. "My first reaction was, 'Okay there's no trainers over here yet.' So I'm about to help stretch him out. I did that for a bit and waited for the trainers to come over."

Locked in the middle of a one score football game at the time, some of his coaches called for Hoefer to head back to Charles City's sideline and wait for the trainers to get there.

But he wasn't going to do that.

"I'm not about to just leave him here," Hoefer said. "Because I know how it feels, especially when nobody's stretching you out."

When Charles City head coach Bryan Bjorklund realized that Hoefer was the one player missing during the Comets' huddle, he was surprised.