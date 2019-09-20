{{featured_button_text}}

NORA SPRINGS | Central Springs football coach Bill Shafer knew that his Panthers were better than their 1-2 record.

On Friday, the Panthers found their offense as they more than doubled their output of the previous three games combined in a 27-21 win over Newman Catholic.

The game was moved from the Panthers’ field in Manly to Nora Springs due to wet conditions.

“Our line is beginning to understand what it needs to do,” Shafer said. “This was a good night to show it.”

While the big plays stand out in the box score – including a 57-yard touchdown run by Dylan Marker and a 46-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Marino to Max Howes – a stretch of the fourth quarter that could simply be called The Drive was the difference

With the Knights leading 19-17 early in the final stanza, the Panthers took over on their own 24.

What ensued was a 15-play drive that consumed more than eight minutes of clock.

Central Springs converted on three third-down plays and scored on a Chase Berding one-yard plunge on fourth down and took the lead for good.

Newman had its chances to put the game away in the second half, but after taking a 21-19 lead midway through the third quarter on a Cade Schilling touchdown run, the Knights turned the ball over on three of their final four possessions.

“It didn’t help that we were three starters down in out line,” Newman coach Rich McCardle said. “But we are making those young-guy mistakes.”

Newman scored first-half touchdowns on a Max Burt pass to Doug Taylor in the first quarter and an eight-yard run by Jack Maznio in the second quarter.

Central Springs (2-2) goes on the road for a district matchup at Postville on Friday.

Newman (1-3) returns home for its homecoming game against Starmont on Friday.

 

