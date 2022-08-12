Cast of tailbacks bringing Lake Mills back to familiar ground

So long as Bill Byrnes has led Lake Mills' football program, he'll continue to run the ball down opponents throats.

He's ran the triple option for so long that's all he knows. Sometimes, personnel will have the longtime head coach adjust. And boy, did he adjust.

The 2021 season was just the second time over the last decade the Bulldogs didn't run the ball at least 300 times in a season. Plus, the 163 pass attempts marked one of the highest totals in recent memory.

"We'd like to run the football more effectively," Byrnes said.

Lake Mills has the potential to do that as it brings back a quartet of backs that know how to pile up yardage in chunks and bursts.

Beau Kaufman, Alex Mannes and Logan Bacon are a trio of juniors that each ran for over 130 yards and scored five total touchdowns. The headliner of the bunch is senior Brady Hanson.

After missing all of last fall with an injury, Hanson is back in pads for the final year of his prep career. When he last saw the field as a sophomore, he totaled 614 yards (9.2 per carry) and seven touchdowns.

"It really is exciting, I'm glad to be back," Hanson said. "We got a lot of capable, tough running backs. It'll be fun to find out how we match against different teams."

He was able to get through the baseball season unscathed of a a setback. He admitted he's still not 100 percent healthy.

Oh well.

"We're going to make the most of it," Hanson said.

Teammates and Byrnes know the type of player the multi-sport athlete is when healthy and understand the pedigree he bestows even with being limited.

"He's probably the best person on this team to be honest," lineman Joe Young said.

"He's such a good athlete and it has been a tough go for him," Byrnes added. "He's done everything he's can to make his body as strong as it is."

Hanson won't be a traditional running back.

He is in an open competition to be Lake Mills' starting quarterback this fall. Not once in his football career has he been a QB. The other option is sophomore Hayden Helgeson.

Byrnes dubbed Helgeson as the "future" for the Bulldogs. Could he also be the now or will Hanson win the job?

"There might be series where Hayden comes in at quarterback and Brady goes to the slot," Byrnes said.

Hanson is taking a simple approach. He's willing to help Lake Mills get over the .500 hump for the second time in three years, but just the third time in six years.

"A lot of people think about every game every day," he said. "We need to be 100 percent on every play."

Gone is the vertical threat of Kadin Abele, an all-state receiver. The core is much younger, but Byrnes stated that Garrett Ham and Terrance Carter will be in the mix.

Young and Lance Helming return to anchor the trenches after the departures of Seth Hermanson, another all-state player, and Wyatt Helming.

"We're all older," Lance said.

Lance Helming was the beneficiary of Hermanson getting a lot of attention. The junior finished with over seven sacks and north of eight tackles for loss.

He'll move to the top of the scouting report, a task he's ready for.

"I'll do anything I can to help the defense," he said.

There remains a lot of youth for Lake Mills and the roster size is still in the 30s. Most of the underclassmen that were thrown into the fire gained another year of experience.

Despite that, the Bulldogs were still in the thick of a playoff bid in the final week, but suffered a loss to St. Ansgar at home to cap a 3-6 season and just one win in Class A District 2.

"I still think we can hang with them because we have that drive," Young said. "Just always giving a 100 percent and not giving up. Get to the next play, just keep fighting."

With defending state champion West Hancock at the top of the district, the rest could be wide open. North Union and Newman Catholic each bring a core back as does St. Ansgar.

Lake Mills isn't using the youth of its program has a cop-out for not thinking a playoff berth is out of the question.

"We're all getting better; really anything is possible," Helming said.

This will mark the final season for Byrnes as the head coach. He's been in the business for multiple decades and amassed a plethora of wins and state bids.

For now, Byrnes' singular focus is winning.

"We want to get consistent and the district here, it is a battle," he said. "It isn't easy. I'd like to think we're in that top four potentially."