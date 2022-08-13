Cardinals ready to build off playoff exposure in Kammrad's second year

Five losses in a row. An offense that for the first three weeks struggled to put up more than 20 points. Back-to-back one possession setbacks to open Class 2A District 3 action.

The first five weeks of the 2021 season had everything go wrong for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's football team.

"The technical points we didn't have yet, they beat us on," senior offensive lineman Sam Dodd said. "We had a tough time staying on people passing wise. That was a big one."

Good thing the season is eight weeks.

The Cardinals triumphed over Crestwood in Week 6 then edged out rival Forest City in a win-and-in playoff game in the final week of the regular season at home by 11 points.

"We look back and we talked about all those little things, we take away a couple mistakes, who knows what can happen from there," second-year GHV head coach Brandon Kammrad said. "Big (on) thinking about details."

The Cardinals hadn't been in a true playoff atmosphere in a few years. In the span of two weeks, they got the taste and exposure on what a playoff game looks like.

Now, they want more.

"I see a lot of motivation being built up," Dodd said. "I think it is going to be a good year for us."

Most teams in District 3 return vital core pieces and GHV is no different.

Quarterback Owen Pueggel is back for his second year under center. He's coming off a junior campaign with 14 total touchdowns and north of 1,100 total offensive yards.

He recently got cleared medically following a torn patella tendon early in the baseball season. It was partially torn and doctors put two anchor screws in order to support it. Initial recovery time was eight weeks.

Pueggel was able to do everything in six weeks. He missed the remainder of the summer, went to physical therapy and got stronger.

"I'm glad I got it out of the way," Pueggel said. "I feel this week, it has improved dramatically. I haven't felt any pain the last couple of days."

His arm strength has improved since he couldn't move much during rehab. Still, he envisions remaining true to his dual threat abilities. He stated he intends to be faster this fall.

"You just to see it week-to-week how he feels," Kammrad said. "He's a kid that's not going to tell you no."

Pueggel will have his top target back in receiver Drew Britson. After a full summer of AAU basketball, Britson's focus shifts back to the gridiron where he hauled in 24 catches for 405 yards and four scores.

The chemistry Britson and Pueggel have developed continues to be strong.

"Working with him this offseason, he's been able to hit the deep ball a little bit better," Britson said. "I think we'll be really good in the pass game this year."

Two starters return on the offensive line, but there's a core group of four guys back that make up the interior. They'll have a new running back to block for following the graduations of Ben Furst and Evan Sloan.

Mason Graham has the most RB rushing yards returning with 171 on 46 carries. It remains an open competition as to who Pueggel hands the ball off to.

"We got to adjust and play with the guys we got," Kammrad said. "We can play the power, we can play the speed game."

Dodd brings back the most sacks with three while he and A.J. Tusha combined for 10.5 tackles for loss last season. Graham has the most tackles with 35, 29 of them solo.

The front seven is not as experienced as the secondary, but that isn't too much of a worry in Dodd's eyes.

"We have a lot of good fundamentals I can see being built," he said. "Just pushing the power on other guys."

Britson, Graham, Pueggel and Aiden Hawe all were defensive backs that return a combined total of six interceptions. That is the facet on defense GHV is expecting to be a strength from start to finish.

"We'll be able to lock up and hold opponents pretty well," Britson said.

Key turnovers in situations and the inability to hold leads were the core factors in the Cardinals having just two wins. Their program has churned out just four seasons over the last 15 years with under four victories.

That mark has happened in back-to-back years. They don't want a third season below four victories.

"Playing against West Lyon made us realize how could we can be with the amount of people we have," Pueggel said. "It is a great atmosphere. A lot better than last year."

GHV was rocked by West Lyon 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs, but they walked past all the trophies the Wildcats posses and the history for the program in Northwest Iowa.

That's where Kammrad wants the Cardinals to get to. He and his players are more comfortable in the staff's second year with personnel and plays.

Their viewpoint is now to translate the familiarity into a second straight playoff appearance.

"We got to work on how do we get to that point," Kammrad said.