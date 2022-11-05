Calles embodies the ins and outs of West Hancock football

Pablo Calles is by far one of the shortest football players on the field. He's 5-foot-5 and weighs just over 120 pounds.

Don't let that fool you.

"He puts himself in a position to be successful," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "He's a tough son of a gun."

Calles may be small in stature, but oozes talent. He's shifty and slithery, he can leap over taller receivers and he's one of the best open field tacklers on the Eagles defense.

Oh, and he's an option to earn handoffs out of the backfield.

"I don't care about height or anything, just push myself," Calles said. "Give it all I got."

Teammates and coaches love Calles. In perhaps the biggest game of his career, the senior defensive and running back showed out to put the Class A top-ranked Eagles back to Cedar Falls.

Calles snared an early first quarter interception, recovered a fumble in the second half, downed a punt at the 1-yard line, led West Hancock with five tackles – three of them solo – and darted 50 yards on six carries in its 52-21 triumph over sixth-ranked North Linn at home.

For the third time in four years, the Eagles (11-0) are heading to the UNI-Dome and trying to go back-to-back as state champions. They'll face fifth-ranked Lynnville-Sully at 10 a.m. next Thursday.

"It is amazing," Calles said. "We're still smart with what we do."

There was one play where Calles took a handoff down the Lynx sideline and juked 6-foot-5 Tate Haughenbury. A player one whole foot taller had trouble bringing down Calles.

He's like that in practice too.

"He's got a lot of heart," senior linebacker/tight end Rylan Barnes said. "He's pesky, great tackler, one of the best on the team. He does the little things."

Calles isn't one to back down, either. He's willing to go blow-for-blow with anyone on the gridiron. On a few instances in the quarterfinals, Calles was one-on-one with a receiver and brought him down.

He averaged 8.3 yards per carry on offense, too.

"He's a great person, I love him off the field," junior Jaxen Peterson said. "He's athletic, he's really good. He's just awesome."

Calles provided West Hancock's defense an early confidence boost as he leaped over North Linn's Landon Miller to secure an interception. It was a deflected ball that Calles snared.

He was riled up afterwards.

"Just running towards the ball," Calles said. "It got us all a little hyped up."

Calles admitted he wasn't sure if he recovered his second half fumble in bounds or not. Haughenbury was scrambling to his left and Kellen Smith poked it away.

All Calles saw was the official pointing that the Eagles got possession.

"I was like 'Oh, we got the ball,'" he said.

Sanger mentioned it hasn't always been "Sunshine and rainbows" with Calles, who had to deal with a back injury early in the season. He has made up for lost time in a big way.

He leads the Eagles with four fumble recoveries, became the fifth player with at least an interception and is top-five in total tackles and solo tackles in their defense.

"He hasn't always been in the limelight, hasn't always gotten the all the playing time he wanted necessarily," Sanger said.

Calles has enjoyed every step of his final season playing high school football.

"Coaches, they push to help us do the right things," he said. "From practice to games, it shows."

West Hancock will face another 11-0 team in Lynnville-Sully, who shut out AHSTW of Avoca 20-0 in the quarterfinals. The Hawks have leaned on stout running back Corder Noun Harder, as he sits at 1,741 yards and 27 TD's on the season.

The Eagles will have a short week of practice, starting on Sunday and then get in game prep for Lynnville-Sully.

"Coach Sanger has got us prepared each week, we'll be ready to go," Barnes said. "(Be) focused and locked in."