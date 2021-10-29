Bulldogs falter to fourth-ranked Wildcats in 3A Round of 16

HUMBOLDT, Iowa -- Playing the time of possession game and keeping a high-powered offense off the field is what Hampton-Dumont-CAL wanted to do on Friday night.

"That definitely was a big part of the game plan," Bulldogs head coach Cole Miller said.

Humboldt wasn't having it.

The Wildcats pieced together three scoring drives in the opening half of at least five plays and the theme continued in the second half as the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A stomped the Bulldogs 47-6 at home in the Round of 16.

Humboldt, one of four teams that moved to 10-0, will now face Independence in a quarterfinal matchup at home.

"At this point, everybody's strategy is to keep us off the field as long as possible," Wildcats quarterback Caden Matson said. "They were playing man coverage, so the pass game opened up."

HD-CAL (5-5) was back in the postseason since 2015. It had its first drive of the night go into Humboldt territory, but a false start on 3rd and 3 backed it up and after failing to convert, it unleashed just a 15-yard punt.

The Wildcats, after scoring on their opening drive, found the end zone on their second drive to go up 14-0. The Bulldogs finished with nine penalties for 65 yards.

"Quickly learning this is the worst part of coaching, sending your guys off before you're ready," Miller said. "That drive was going well for us. Penalties, we shot ourselves in the foot."

Matson finished with 394 passing yards and four touchdowns. He had two receivers – Will Orness and Corey Dettmann – finish with triple digit yards apiece and Dettmann hauling in two scores, one for 50 yards with 47 seconds left in the opening half.

Matson threw it to five different pass catchers at least once. All of them finished with at least 20 yards.

"We just decided to run short crossers, quick hitters," Matson said. "It is pick your poison with us right now."

Players and coaches on the Bulldogs were quick to admit that Matson was the best quarterback they faced all season long.

"He's the most athletic," Miller said. "He's poised under pressure. Even when we had good coverage, he could just make a play."

"He can throw it anywhere on the field," senior wide receiver Tate Schmitt added.

HD-CAL's first three drives in the second half went three-and-out. It found the end zone on its fourth.

Senior quarterback Cal Heeren found Schmitt for a 26-yard TD in the third quarter to cap off a prep football career for two players that started the game of the football together when they were kids.

Afterwards, as players and coaches were in tears and exchanging hugs, Schmitt and Heeren shared a final embrace near the end zone where they scored the TD.

"It sucks for it to be all over," Heeren said. "We're like brothers."

Tailback Logan Pfeffer finished with 72 yards on seven carries to lead the Bulldogs rushing attack. He had their longest offensive play from scrimmage, a 43-yard option play.

Heeren tossed for 48 yards in his final time wearing the red and white.

HD-CAL will lose Heeren, Pfeffer and Schmitt to graduation. It will also lose the majority if not all of its offensive lineman. Still, Miller believes the pieces are in place for another trip to the playoffs in 2022.

"We have some young guys that are showing a lot of promise," Miller said. "We have the right parts to be a competitive team next season."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

