Bruckhoff throws first two varsity TD passes as Forest City routs Lake Mills

"We stayed focused the whole time," sophomore Jack Thompson said. "The seniors this year, they stepped up and (are) being some great leaders."

It took all of 16 seconds for fireworks to be on display.

After returning the opening kickoff 39 yards, Thompson got the handoff on the option and bolted 55 yards untouched for his first career varsity touchdown.

One play and an 8-0 Forest City lead.

"I've had a lot of touchdowns, but that was the best one I've ever had," Thompson said. "I think I can do a lot of things. My speed helps with that a lot."

What Indians head coach Chad Moore had questions about was who would step up and handle touches out of the backfield and how his offensive line, with one starter back, would look.

Both questions, at least for Week 1, were answered.

Thompson, Kellen Moore, Andy Olson and Robay Birri all registered over 50 yards on the ground and combined for three of the four rushing touchdowns.

Olson got the bulk of the carries with 12 for 78 yards; Thompson led the way with 90; Birri sprinted 42 yards down the left sideline with 3 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter.