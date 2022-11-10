Zoom: Cedar Rapids Xavier leaves Eldridge North Scott in its wake 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-10 win against Eldridge North Scott in Iowa high school football action on November 10.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.

The Saints' offense steamrolled in front for a 24-3 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saints and the Lancers each scored in the final quarter.

