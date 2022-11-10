Zoom: Cedar Rapids Xavier leaves Eldridge North Scott in its wake 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-10 win against Eldridge North Scott in Iowa high school football action on November 10.
Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
The Saints' offense steamrolled in front for a 24-3 lead over the Lancers at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Xavier pulled to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Saints and the Lancers each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off on September 17, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 28, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on October 28 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
