Wyoming Midland's speedy start jolts Calamus-Wheatland 48-6

Wyoming Midland took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calamus-Wheatland 48-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.
No points meant no hope for Calamus-Wheatland as it could not cut into its deficit in the second and fourth quarters.
Wyoming Midland's upper-hand showed as it carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 42-0 lead over the Warriors.
