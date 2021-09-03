Wyoming Midland's speedy start jolts Calamus-Wheatland 48-6

Wyoming Midland took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calamus-Wheatland 48-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 3.

No points meant no hope for Calamus-Wheatland as it could not cut into its deficit in the second and fourth quarters.

Wyoming Midland's upper-hand showed as it carried a 48-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave the Eagles a 42-0 lead over the Warriors.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.