Wyoming Midland earned a convincing 54-26 win over Calamus-Wheatland in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The last time Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 48-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against North English English Valleys.

