Winthrop East Buchanan pockets narrow victory over Lisbon 12-8

Winthrop East Buchanan didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Lisbon 12-8 in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

The Buccaneers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

Lisbon took an 8-6 lead over Winthrop East Buchanan heading to the intermission locker room.

The Buccaneers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over the Lions.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Lisbon squared up on Arlington Starmont in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

