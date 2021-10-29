Winthrop East Buchanan pockets narrow victory over Lisbon 12-8

Winthrop East Buchanan didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Lisbon 12-8 in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

The Buccaneers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

Lisbon took an 8-6 lead over Winthrop East Buchanan heading to the intermission locker room.

The Buccaneers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-8 lead over the Lions.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.