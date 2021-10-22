 Skip to main content
Winthrop East Buchanan finds a way to knock off Mason City Newman Catholic 44-29

Winthrop East Buchanan fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 44-29 win over Mason City Newman Catholic in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

The Knights showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Buccaneers as the first quarter ended.

The Buccaneers' offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Winthrop East Buchanan's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

