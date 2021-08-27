Winthrop East Buchanan blazes victory trail past Riverside Highland 24-12

Winthrop East Buchanan broke out to an early lead and topped Riverside Highland 24-12 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

Winthrop East Buchanan darted over Riverside Highland when the fourth quarter began 16-6.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-0.

Winthrop East Buchanan drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.

