Winthrop East Buchanan broke out to an early lead and topped Riverside Highland 24-12 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.
Winthrop East Buchanan darted over Riverside Highland when the fourth quarter began 16-6.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 16-0.
Winthrop East Buchanan drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.
