Winterset finds small margin for win in tilt with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17

With little to no wiggle room, Winterset nosed past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Winterset's offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as Winterset added to its advantage with a 14-10 margin in the closing period.

