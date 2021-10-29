 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winterset finds small margin for win in tilt with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17

With little to no wiggle room, Winterset nosed past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 24-17 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.

Winterset's offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as Winterset added to its advantage with a 14-10 margin in the closing period.

Recently on October 15 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Pella in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News