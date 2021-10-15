Winning recipe: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broils Forest City 25-14

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tipped and eventually toppled Forest City 25-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on Cresco Crestwood in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Garner-Hayfield-Ventura a 12-6 lead over Forest City.
An intermission tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-14 lead over Forest City.
