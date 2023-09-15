Wilton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dyersville Beckman Catholic 47-7 Friday at Wilton High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Wilton faced off against West Liberty.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.