A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Wilton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wellman Mid-Prairie through the first quarter.

The Beavers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Hawks.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

