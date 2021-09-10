Wilton rains all over Riverside Highland 39-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Wilton's 39-14 throttling of Riverside Highland during this Iowa football game.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Wilton's offense moved to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.

The Beavers opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.

