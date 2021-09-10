Wilton rains all over Riverside Highland 39-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Wilton's 39-14 throttling of Riverside Highland during this Iowa football game.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
Wilton's offense moved to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.
The Beavers opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Wilton faced off against Tipton and Riverside Highland took on Winthrop East Buchanan on August 27 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.