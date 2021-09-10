 Skip to main content
Wilton rains all over Riverside Highland 39-14
Impressive was a ready adjective for Wilton's 39-14 throttling of Riverside Highland during this Iowa football game.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

Wilton's offense moved to a 25-14 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.

The Beavers opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Wilton faced off against Tipton and Riverside Highland took on Winthrop East Buchanan on August 27 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.

